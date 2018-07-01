Myrtle (“Connie”) Lipscomb Dewitte, 86, of Southport passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018, at her home.

Connie was born June 28, 1932, daughter of the late Harry Lipscomb and Mary Trent Lipscomb. She married the love of her life, Bobby Wells Dewitte, and was married for 52 years. She was a housewife and also ran two businesses in the Southport area—Needleworks and Chart House Restaurant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wells Dewitte Sr., in 2009; her son Bobby Wells Dewitte II; and three brothers, infant Glenn S. Lipscomb, Cecil Lipscomb and Euell Lipscomb. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Friend and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughter, Gina Dewitte Todd and fiancé Lewis Wescott Jr. of Southport; four sisters, Esther Jessel of Manassas, Virginia, Raye Hatton of Salem, Virginia, Janice Dixon of Southport and Joyce Manfield and husband Carl of Clarksville, Virginia; one grandson whom she loved dearly, her “Baby” Steven Matthew Todd; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service in Southport.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will be Saturday, July 7, at Two Mile Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery in Cope, South Carolina, at a time to be determined.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.

