Eric Lane Melton, age 50, of Southport passed away on June 28, 2018, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Melton was born September 27, 1967, in Mecklenburg County. He had worked at Wal-Mart in Southport for the past 10 years. Eric was an animal lover who enjoyed being in nature, fishing and bird-watching. Eric will be remembered as a very kind man who loved his family and everyone around him. He had a quick sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.

Survivors include his wife Lauren Melton; his parents Furman and Cissy Melton; father-in-law and mother-in-law Charles and Margaret Werner; a sister, Tammi; nieces Samantha and Rebecca; great-nephews Micah, Noah, Ezekiel and Jaden; sister-in-law Melanie and brother-in-law Carl; his dogs Wilson, Buster and Bella, and cats Beatrice and Wheezy.

In accordance with Eric’s wishes, no services will be held.

In remembrance of Eric, it is requested that memorial contributions be made to your favorite animal rescue.

