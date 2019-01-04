Now that contracts are signed and purchase orders issued, Oak Island’s newest attraction is expected to start taking shape in February. The yet-to-be-named splash pad and outdoor stage will go up in Middleton Park Extension, just behind Town Hall.
Bringing Southport’s infrastructure back to its pre-Hurricane Florence status is going to take some time. But city officials say residents will begin to see progress this week.
Travel may be opened on East Boiling Spring Road at Pine Lake Road by mid-January, according to information posted on the Boiling Spring Lakes website.
Bald Head Island Village Council approved continuing the non-lethal deer management program at its meeting Friday. Before the meeting, council held a work session that included an exchange with Bald Head Conservancy Director Chris Shank and an expert in deer biology from N.C. State University.
The last day to make 2018 property tax payments without interest is January 7. Brunswick County property owners can pay taxes in the tax office, by mail or online.
