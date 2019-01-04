Latest News

Work begins soon on Oak Island's splash pad park

  • By Lee Hinnant, Staff Writer

Now that contracts are signed and purchase orders issued, Oak Island’s newest attraction is expected to start taking shape in February. The yet-to-be-named splash pad and outdoor stage will go up in Middleton Park Extension, just behind Town Hall.

Bald Head council approves deer management plan

  • By Lee Hinnant, Staff Writer

Bald Head Island Village Council approved continuing the non-lethal deer management program at its meeting Friday. Before the meeting, council held a work session that included an exchange with Bald Head Conservancy Director Chris Shank and an expert in deer biology from N.C. State University.

Obituaries

Darlene Miller

Darlene Miller, 78, of Southport passed away Friday, December …

Bill Owens

Bill Owens, of Southport, was called to be with his beloved Lo…