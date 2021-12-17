James Daniel “Jim” Banky, age 66, of Bolivia, North Carolina, made his final flight on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Jim was born June 10, 1955, son of the late Elmer and Marie Banky of Marcellus, New York.
Jim was a longtime experienced pilot and aviation mechanic. He was known locally for giving scenic biplane rides from the Oak Island airport.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Brown Banky; a sister, Katherine Casolare and husband Edward of Marcellus, New York; his dogs, Opie and Jax; and countless friends and brothers in aviation.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be announced at a later date.
A celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.