Steve “Cowboy” Stephens, 53, of Boiling Spring Lakes passed away July 7, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center; he fought like a Harley Man until the end.
Steve was born June 1, 1967 in Southport to Beverly Howard Stephens and the late Terry Stephens. He was born and raised in Southport.
He had been a member of the Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Department from 1997 to 2005 where he was a Captain. Steve was a member of the Oak Island Moose Lodge, and was an avid Harley Davidson rider. He enjoyed riding horses, bull riding, his Gator UTV, and had salt water running through his veins.
More than anything, he loved being mama’s little boy with his little button nose, being a great dad, a pops, his sister’s protector, an uncle, and spending time with his family and friends.
Steve would want everyone to know that life’s journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well preserved body, but rather pin the throttle, skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting “holy sh*t”... WHAT A RIDE.”
Survivors include his mother, Beverly Howard Stephens; two children, Brandy Stephens Strickland and husband Matt, and T.J. Stephens and wife Kaitlyn; three grandchildren, Bella Catherine “Super Model” Strickland, Kaidence Cabe “Scooty Bop” Stephens, and Waylon Terrell “Rooster” Stephens; a sister, Lissa Stephens “My Brother’s Keeper” Bevel and husband Ray; two nephews, Terry Eugene “TerryTerry” Bevel and significant other Sean, and Tyler Ray “Knothead” Bevel and significant other Tiffany; his four legged child, Bourbon; his special friend, Kim Blackmon; and his bonus brother and sister, Tony and Dana Witt and their children Mason and Alex.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Foxy and Vera Howard; his paternal grandparents, Henry and Doris Schulze; and Steve Stephens.
A celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Charles A. Drew officiating.
Burial will follow the service in the Northwood Cemetery.
The family will have visitation from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
