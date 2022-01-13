<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="authoring-tool" content="Adobe_Animate_CC">
<title>Subscribe buttons</title>
<!-- write your code here -->
<script src="https://code.createjs.com/1.0.0/createjs.min.js"></script>
<script src="Subscribe buttons.js"></script>
<script>
var canvas, stage, exportRoot, anim_container, dom_overlay_container, fnStartAnimation;
function init() {
canvas = document.getElementById("canvas");
anim_container = document.getElementById("animation_container");
dom_overlay_container = document.getElementById("dom_overlay_container");
var comp=AdobeAn.getComposition("C75C57E376074EE9A0927A43B77F78C9");
var lib=comp.getLibrary();
handleComplete({},comp);
}
function handleComplete(evt,comp) {
//This function is always called, irrespective of the content. You can use the variable "stage" after it is created in token create_stage.
var lib=comp.getLibrary();
var ss=comp.getSpriteSheet();
exportRoot = new lib.RECOVER_Subscribebuttons();
stage = new lib.Stage(canvas);
stage.enableMouseOver();
//Registers the "tick" event listener.
fnStartAnimation = function() {
stage.addChild(exportRoot);
createjs.Ticker.framerate = lib.properties.fps;
createjs.Ticker.addEventListener("tick", stage);
}
//Code to support hidpi screens and responsive scaling.
AdobeAn.makeResponsive(false,'both',false,1,[canvas,anim_container,dom_overlay_container]);
AdobeAn.compositionLoaded(lib.properties.id);
fnStartAnimation();
}
</script>
<!-- write your code here -->
</head>
<body onload="init();" style="margin:0px;">
<div id="animation_container" style="background-color:rgba(255, 255, 255, 1.00); width:728px; height:90px">
<canvas id="canvas" width="728" height="90" style="position: absolute; display: block; background-color:rgba(255, 255, 255, 1.00);"></canvas>
<div id="dom_overlay_container" style="pointer-events:none; overflow:hidden; width:728px; height:90px; position: absolute; left: 0px; top: 0px; display: block;">
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
