Joy Vereen Formy-Duval, 79, of Boiling Spring Lakes passed away on March 31, 2020.
Mrs. Formy-Duval was born January 12, 1941 in Brunswick County to the late John William Vereen and Hazel Gray Vereen.
Joy was raised in Bolton and graduated from Hallsboro High School, where she played basketball.
Joy served in the U.S. Army National Guard. She had an accounting degree and worked in the Columbus County School System, UNC Chapel Hill Hospitals, the CP&L Nuclear Power Plant, and later for a construction company all as a bookkeeper.
Joy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and provider for her family.
Mrs. Formy-Duval is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gene Formy-Duval whom she married in 1959; two sons, Gene Formy-Duval Jr. and wife Martha of Jessup, Georgia, and Christopher Formy-Duval and wife Nomi of Durham; two brothers, John William Vereen Jr. and wife Diane of Leland, and Wayland F. Vereen and wife Linda of Boiling Spring Lakes; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Rick Russell officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.