Eric David Nielsen, 82, of St. James passed away on June 10, 2021.
Mr. Nielsen was born October 15, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Herman Emil Nielsen and Evelyn Ottersen Nielsen, who both immigrated from Norway.
He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and worked for IBM for 34 years as an engineering manager in Poughkeepsie, New York.
For nearly 40 years, he had a vacation home in the Adirondack Mountains, where he had lifelong friends and enjoyed the ministries of Camp of the Woods.
In 2004, he and his wife retired to Southport, North Carolina where he was active in his church, attended multiple Bible studies and sang in the choir. He enjoyed boating, skiing, and being a handyman around the house. He also loved to give advice! He had a strong faith in God and was a true family man.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Joyce Nielsen; three daughters, Julie Nielsen Lindsey, Emily Nielsen Jones, and Audrey Nielsen; five grandchildren, Erik Jones, Luke Jones, Mia Lindsey, Lexi Jones, and Garrett Lindsey; son-in-laws, Tony Lindsey and Ross Jones; a brother, Robert Nielsen and wife Linda; a sister, Carolyn Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 East Nash Street, Southport, NC 28461 or to the Southport Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship Food Pantry, 249 West Boiling Spring Road, Southport, NC 28461.
