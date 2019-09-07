Dr. Jefferson McDowell Flowers, Jr., age 90, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019, in Southport, North Carolina.
Jefferson, a.k.a. “Papa Doc,” was a cowboy through and through. He was a graduate of Erskine College in Due West, South Carolina, a Chemical Engineer for Dupont, an United States Army Korean War veteran, a graduate of the Medical College at University of South Carolina in Charleston, and a practitioner for 57 years including providing emergency room coverage at Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, North Carolina and at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, Texas.
His two favorite places where Texas and Alaska. He loved cowboying, golfing, hunting, fishing, flying and woodworking, but mostly helping others.
During his career he became an EMS director and shared this experience in South Korea, establishing modern EMS services there.
After his initial retirement, he continued as a Locum Tenen emergency care physician at several hospitals in Texas and North Carolina.
He left this world much better than he found it and he inspired others to do the same. He will be greatly missed!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jefferson McDowell Flowers Sr. (Mac), Mary Lois York Flowers, and his brother Herschel H. Flowers. He also joined five of his children who went to be with our Heavenly Father.
He is survived by his sister Betty Linton of Black Mountain, North Carolina; his wife of 21 years Pat Flowers of Southport, North Carolina; and several children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who he loved.
A celebration of life service will be held in Southport at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home on Saturday September 21, at 3 p.m. Family will be there until 5 p.m. following the service.
There will also be a celebration of life service in Victoria, Texas on Veterans Day weekend. Details for the service in Texas will be shared at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Blue Bonnet Youth Ranch at bluebonnetyouthranch.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport.