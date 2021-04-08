Judith Leitwein “Judy” Young, 86, of Southport passed away on April 4, 2021.
Mrs. Young was born June 30, 1934 in Pea Ridge, West Virginia to the late Lawrence and Hortense Leitwein.
Judy worked as the first instructional aide in Henrico County, Virginia in its newly formed learning disabilities program in 1971, and continued there until 1988 when she and her husband Chuck sold their family business, Glenwood Nursery and retired.
They then moved to Lake Monticello, Virginia where they enjoyed following all of the UVA sports and sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. Shortly after Judy was diagnosis with Alzheimer’s, they moved to Southport to be closer to family.
Judy was an only child, and she loved growing her family.
She leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Capt. Charles F. “Chuck” Young, USNR (retired); three children, Rick Young and wife Teresa of Southport; Debbie Brown and husband Alan of Wilmington, North Carolina; and Mike Young and wife Anita of Los Gatos, California; nine grandchildren, Kari Brown Staples, Natalie Brown Strouhal, Alexandra Young Boyer, Holly Brown, Kennon Young, Dillon Brown, Carly Brown, Connor Young, and Ashley Young; eight great-grandchildren; and nephews, Ed Young and Kenny Young.
Judy will be cremated, and upon her husband Chuck’s passing their remains will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 9, at Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1503 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.