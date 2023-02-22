Richard Dean “Ricky” Bishop Feb 22, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard Dean “Ricky” Bishop, 71, of Southport passed away on February 21, 2023.Ricky was born March 24, 1951 in Jacksonville, Florida, son of the late Robert Nelson Bishop and Sarah Trego Bishop. He was a veteran of the US Navy.Survivors include his son, Joshua Raine Bishop (Callie Jo McDuffy); and grandchildren, Baron Joseph Storme Bishop and Lily Sloan Bishop. A service will be held at The Mullet in Southport on March 4, at 5 p.m.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Bishop family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Recommended for you Letters to the Editor One major flaw Keep this property Hearing a 'farce' Featured Businesses Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(910)278-5213 Website Inn at Bald Head Island 2 Keelson Row, Bald Head Island, NC 28461 +1(888)367-7091 Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Dosher Memorial Hospital +1(910)457-3800 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Oak Island group stops recall effort for council members Oak Island: No decision on 106-room hotel plans Planning board member resigns over UDO dispute Oak Island: Hearing Monday on Boardwalk Place hotel plans Holmes family newest recipient for Habitat for Humanity home