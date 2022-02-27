Harryet Patterson Holland, age 86, longtime resident of Oak Island, passed away at the Landings of Oak Island on February 22, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Linwood Holland and her son, Charles Linwood Holland, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Mary Lin Gmach (John), Jim Holland (Carol), Mandy Smart (Tommy); her grandchildren, Chris Vestal (Kara), Josh Vestal (Maddie), Tammi, Cassi (Javier), Justin, Charlie, Marissa, and Clara; her great-grandchildren, Kiara, Lilah, Ali, Bella, Flynn, and Jayce; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Wrench (Donald); her nieces, Mary Jane, Nikki Cogdil (Delilah), her Dear Friend, Nancy Ludlow; as well as many nieces, nephews, stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, and loving friends.
Over Harryet and Charles’s 50+ years of marriage, their adventuresome spirits lead them many places. His career took them up and down the east coast and to Saudi Arabia. While living in Saudi Arabia they traveled extensively in Europe.
After returning from overseas, they settled in Long Beach to become business owners, leading up to owning and operating the Island Inn.
Her number one job was being a loving mother to her four children. She was the steadfast rock in their lives. Her number two job was keeping Charles in line, not an easy task. This is said with much love and a huge smile.
A special “Thank you,” to the wonderful people at the Landings of Oak Island and Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, and to Dr. Palagruto. She was touched by all of your generosity and your loving care for her. You all made a difference in her life and we will be forever grateful.
A Celebration of Harryet’s life will be held in early April where there will be lots of wonderful memories shared and ice cream sundaes for everyone.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Holland family online at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
