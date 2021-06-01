Jane Marlette Martin, age 85, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick near her home in Southport, North Carolina with her family by her side.
She was born in Burlington, North Carolina on October 26, 1935 to the late Goley and Virginia Horner Marlette.
The family moved to High Point, North Carolina when Jane was two years old. She graduated from High Point High School in 1954 and from Woman’s College (now UNC-G) in 1957.
Jane was an elementary school teacher in public schools in Raleigh, High Point, and Guilford County, North Carolina; Little Rock, Arkansas; and at Westchester Academy in High Point. She retired from teaching June 1998 and moved to Southport.
She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in High Point, Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock, and Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport. Jane enjoyed singing in the choirs at those churches and singing with the Sea Notes in Southport.
She enjoyed memberships in the Oak Island Art Guild, Southport Historical Society, Friends of the Library, the NC Maritime Museum at Southport and the Brunswick County Democratic Party. She was a former member of the Junior Leagues of High Point and Little Rock.
Jane enjoyed being with her family, painting, singing, reading, gardening, playing bridge, and walking on the beach. She loved living at the coast and drove frequently to the waterfront in Southport to watch the ibises, up until several weeks before her death.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Virginia (Ginny) Martin Craft Fleming and husband, Michael, of Wake Forest, North Carolina; and her son, Everette Lewis (Eddie) Martin, Jr. and wife, Melinda, of Little Rock, Arkansas; grandchildren, Caroline Craft Merrill and husband Cameron, Hallie Craft Farrell and husband Kevin, Marlee Martin, and Trip Martin; great-grandchildren, Harper, Ellie, Max and Lucy Jane Merrill and Emmett and Isabelle Farrell; and two nieces and two nephews.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Anne, and a niece.
Services for Jane will be held Friday afternoon, June 11, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 East Nash Street in Southport. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m., then a reception in Murrow Hall at the church. Feel free to attend one or all three parts of Jane’s Celebration of Life!
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Coastal Land Trust,3 Pine Valley Drive, Wilmington, NC 28412; The Poverty Law Center; or to the church of one’s choice.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.