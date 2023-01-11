After a spirited debate and public hearing, Oak Island Town Council voted Tuesday to institute a paid parking plan for beach-area parking. Council agreed to increase “resident only” spaces to about 300 and keep the system almost free for residents and property owners.
The final vote for charging starting April 1 was 4-1, with Council Member Bill Craft casting the lone “no” vote. Charlie Blalock, Mark Martin, John Bach and Sheila Bell voted in the majority.
The contract with Otto Connect will specify charging $5 per hour, $20 per day, $80 per week and $175 per season, with a limit of 1,000 seasonal passes issued, council decided. The changes also restrict right-of-way parking across the island. Otto will be in charge of enforcement in beach areas; the Police Department will enforce the rules in the so-called “wooded section” north of Davis Canal and Oak Island Drive.
Mayor Liz White said she pushed hard to get the best possible deal for residents, who will continue to pay $10 per two years and can park in any available space at no extra charge.
“It is a cultural shift, but it’s proportional to the shift that began years ago,” White said, adding that the flood of new residents and visitors is driving the changes.
White said the town is also focusing more on establishing pedestrian crosswalks, streetlights and a safer environment.
Drivers tend to park anywhere available off the road during the summer season, particularly on warm weekends and holidays. This sometimes leaves emergency access areas and fire hydrants blocked, even when police write an armload of citations.
“We’re trying to make order out of chaos,” White said.
Bach called the move a reaction to growth and asked for patience from the public as the town tries to balance needs. “The island is going to change,” he said.
Craft called the plan “atrocious” and “unacceptable.” The contract is for two years.
The rules will be in effect from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 1–September 30. Parking permits will be available by QR code scans or by calling a toll-free number.
Williamson tract
Council delayed consideration of the development agreement for the Williamson tract, a massive planned development that has the potential to add thousands of new residents on the north side of Swain’s Cut Bridge, just west of N.C. 906 (Middleton Boulevard). Council did not set a specific date for consideration of the latest draft deal.
Food trucks
Council also agreed to lessen the restrictions on the number of, placement of and operation of food trucks. The change is also intended to make clear the differences among peddlers, itinerant vendors and food trucks.