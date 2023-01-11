OKI Parking

Oak Island Town Council asked staff to add nearly 200 more designated parking spaces for the 2023 season, when a paid system will take effect. There are roughly 1,200 spaces now. Photo by Lee Hinnant.

After a spirited debate and public hearing, Oak Island Town Council voted Tuesday to institute a paid parking plan for beach-area parking. Council agreed to increase “resident only” spaces to about 300 and keep the system almost free for residents and property owners.

The final vote for charging starting April 1 was 4-1, with Council Member Bill Craft casting the lone “no” vote. Charlie Blalock, Mark Martin, John Bach and Sheila Bell voted in the majority.