Caswell Beach Turtle Watch announced July 11 that volunteers had located a green turtle nest. Green turtles have never before been spotted on Caswell Beach and the find puts the town in an exclusive club.
“We’re excited to have another rare event on Caswell Beach,” said Caswell Beach Turtle Watch co-coordinator Jamie Lloyd. “We’ve never had a green turtle in Caswell Beach, so it’s pretty exciting.”
Second case
The green turtle discovery marked the second remarkable find for the Caswell Beach turtle program in the last month: on June 14, Caswell Beach welcomed a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, marking just the second time the species has been sighted locally.
Caswell Beach recorded its first Kemp’s ridley sighting in 2021, and with these turtles nesting every two years, there’s a chance it could the same mother returning to the same beach. DNA will be used to find a comparison, but it could take a few years, Lloyd said, before the results come in due to a backlog in the testing process.
Crawl pattern
Caswell Beach joins Bald Head Island and Holden Beach as the only shorelines to have green turtle nests in the area. Lloyd said the endangered species typically nest near the Outer Banks due to the cooler water. State biologists identified the species by its crawl pattern, which is noticeably different than that of a loggerhead turtle.
“Her nest area was a lot larger,” said Lloyd, “They dig a lot deeper, and they throw a lot of sand. They make a big mess so it wasn’t too hard to find.”
Caswell Beach Turtle Preservation will be able to inventory the nest once the eggs hatch in a couple of months. Green turtles usually lay an average of about 120 eggs.