Caswell Beach Turtle Watch announced July 11 that volunteers had located a green turtle nest. Green turtles have never before been spotted on Caswell Beach and the find puts the town in an exclusive club. 

“We’re excited to have another rare event on Caswell Beach,” said Caswell Beach Turtle Watch co-coordinator Jamie Lloyd. “We’ve never had a green turtle in Caswell Beach, so it’s pretty exciting.” 

