Officer Kelly Garrido

Kelly Garrido was named Southport’s 2023 Police Officer of the Year.

 

Southport Police Department (SPD) has named Kelly Garrido its 2023 Officer of the Year. 

Garrido, a patrol officer who came to the department in September 2021, was recognized by her peers for being a “go-getter,” and someone who always approaches her job with a smile.

Tags

Recommended for you