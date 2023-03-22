Southport Police Department (SPD) has named Kelly Garrido its 2023 Officer of the Year.
Garrido, a patrol officer who came to the department in September 2021, was recognized by her peers for being a “go-getter,” and someone who always approaches her job with a smile.
“I was honored,” Garrido said. “Especially with the votes coming from my co-workers, it’s an honorable award to receive ... it’s more personable when you know the people voting for you.”
Hooked on Southport
Garrido started her law enforcement career in 2020 after serving four years in the Air Force. She was stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro and took a job at the Wilmington Police Department after her service ended.
Growing up near the New Jersey shore, Garrido has always loved the coast and immediately fell victim to Southport’s quaint small town charm.
“What drew me to Southport, I think, was the vibe,” said Garrido. “I was hooked. The scenery, I think, draws everybody in.”
Garrido, 31, moved to Southport during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and commuted to Wilmington for more than a year before an opportunity at the SPD finally opened up.
“I love living here and working here,” Garrido said. “Once (COVID restrictions) lifted and I got to fully experience Southport, I fell in love. I don’t think I could move away from the beach.”
Drawn to the military
Garrido didn’t turn to the military or law enforcement immediately after high school, though both were options she says she entertained in her head.
“I woke up one day and decided to join the Air Force,” said Garrido. “It was just like that. I knew I wanted to and was getting a little bit older. I thought that if I was going to do it, do it now.”
Garrido worked on non-nuclear munitions systems in the Air Force, but eventually decided to pursue her second passion: law enforcement.
“It was always something I wanted to do before I went into the military,” Garrido said. “I knew if the Air Force wasn’t going to be my career, this was going to be it when I got out.”
Community support
Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said the department and the community benefits when one of its officers lives locally.
“She has been a great asset and she lives in the city, which is great,” said Coring. “Any time we can get an officer who lives here in town, that’s a plus. She overall has a great attitude. She’s been very well-received in the community and we’re proud of her.
“To be honored by your peers is quite an accomplishment. She does a great job.”
Garrido said the community is one of the key reasons why she hopes to call Southport home for a long time to come.
“If everything went to plan, I would retire here,” Garrido said. “The community is very supportive and they make it known to everyone of us. They’re always taking care of us, whether it’s bringing cookies up to the police department or sending a Christmas card.
What she really likes about Southport is how personable it is - her career allows her to meet all the business owners and be out in the community.
“You kind of get to know everybody,” said Garrido.
She has found the department to be just as supportive.
“We have a pretty good bond at the department,” said Garrido. “Because it’s so small, you really get to know everybody, regardless of what shift they’re on. Everybody was so welcoming when I came here.”
Garrido will be recognized during a luncheon later this month.