Julie Moore, treasurer of Southern Conservation Partners, presents an award to Aaron Harward, Boiling Spring Lakes superintendent of public works, for his work in saving Venus flytraps.

 

Aaron Harward was honored last Thursday as a “Venus Flytrap Champion for his outstanding work to protect and appropriately manage habitat for the Venus flytrap in the Boiling Spring Lakes community.”

Julie Moore, treasurer of Southern Conservation Partners, presented the award to Harward, Boiling Spring Lakes Superintendent of Public Works, whose lifelong interest in Venus flytraps has helped protect many of the plants in Boiling Spring Lakes from future eradication.

