Aaron Harward was honored last Thursday as a “Venus Flytrap Champion for his outstanding work to protect and appropriately manage habitat for the Venus flytrap in the Boiling Spring Lakes community.”
Julie Moore, treasurer of Southern Conservation Partners, presented the award to Harward, Boiling Spring Lakes Superintendent of Public Works, whose lifelong interest in Venus flytraps has helped protect many of the plants in Boiling Spring Lakes from future eradication.
Harward, who said he has been fascinated with Venus flytraps since he was a kid, is the third recipient of the award.
Venus Flytrap Champions recognizes and assists landowners and land managers in the Carolinas who want to care for populations of the rare carnivorous species.
“Roadside mowing is what (Harward) addressed,” Moore said. “So often flytraps in the ditches get mowed down … We have opportunities here (that) we don’t have in many places.
“And that’s why we want to acknowledge your efforts,” Moore told Harward, “for making the change and — maybe the word is right or not — taking on North Carolina Department of Transportation to wrestle the mowing away from them, and for the town to do the work on these roadsides.”
“(NCDOT) is on board now,” Harward said. “So, we’ll manage the mowing of the ditches inside Boiling Spring Lakes and work around the flowering during those timeframes that are critical.”
In North Carolina, poaching of this plant has been a felony since 2014.
“For those of you who live here,” Moore said, “you really have an unusual opportunity. No place else in the world can you find Venus flytraps in the ditches and in people’s yards. I call Boiling Spring Lakes ‘Flytrap Central.’”