An Oak Island advisory group, in conjunction with the nonprofit N.C. Coastal Federation, is looking to restore the storm-battered oyster reefs in the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway at Veterans Park.
Elise Snavely is taking the lead as a volunteer for the Coastal Federation. With the expected pending blessing of Town Council, Coastal Federation volunteers and members of the Environmental Advisory Committee will pick up trash and place new bags of oyster shells to rebuild what’s called a “sill.”
Baby oysters (called spats) prefer to cling to and mature upon the shells of other oysters. Keeping the reef healthy and growing improves water quality and provides habitat for a wide variety of marine life, including fish and blue crabs.
A single adult oyster can filter 50 gallons of water in a day. A healthy, growing reef can also help protect marshes and upland areas from wave damage during storms.
Volunteers placed oysters in the water a couple of times years ago but, like much of the waterfront, they’ve been battered by hurricanes.
“This will be done at no cost to the town,” Snavely, who has been vacationing at Oak Island all her life, said. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marine biology from UNC-Wilmington, has a master’s in marine biodiversity and conservation from the University of Ghent and did her thesis on sedimentation in Australian mangroves. Snavely has also worked as a marine observer for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Recently, she was tapped as a coastal ambassador for the Coastal Federation and seasonal volunteer for the town’s Ocean Education Center.
“The living shoreline could use 20-30 more oyster shell bags to replace bags that were damaged or migrated off the reef,” Snavely wrote in a proposal. She stated that the Coastal Federation would pay for supplies and needs only a handful of volunteers to check the existing reef, remove trash and damaged bags and add new bags. The federation is also considering paying to replace the worn, almost illegible sign at Veterans Park that describes the ecological function of the reef.
The Coastal Federation hopes for a commitment to check the reef quarterly and will provide one in-person training session, Snavely said.
“This would be a big step forward in having proper maintenance,” she said.
The park is at 1408 East Yacht Drive and has a memorial garden, picnic pavilion and fishing tee.