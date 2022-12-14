Veterans Park on Oak Island

An Oak Island advisory group, in conjunction with the nonprofit N.C. Coastal Federation, is looking to restore the storm-battered oyster reefs in the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway at Veterans Park.

Elise Snavely is taking the lead as a volunteer for the Coastal Federation. With the expected pending blessing of Town Council, Coastal Federation volunteers and members of the Environmental Advisory Committee will pick up trash and place new bags of oyster shells to rebuild what’s called a “sill.”