It was wall blessing day for new Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity homeowner Michelle Moses at Oakcrest Drive recently. Moses started her journey to home ownership in December and attended the Habitat ceremony for her cousin and neighbor Stacey Holmes, who signed the Moses wall. (Photo by Eliot Duke)
Michelle Moses felt a little bit of déjà vu at her Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity wall blessing on Feb. 24.
Earlier last month, the 34-year-old attended a similar ceremony just a few feet away on Oakcrest Drive for her cousin Stacey Holmes, and Moses thought that experience would lay the groundwork for what to expect.
It didn’t.
“I was here for hers, and I thought I would be more prepared since I just saw what happened the first time,” Moses said. “I’m still nervous. It’s exciting, nerve-racking, and there are a bunch of mixed emotions.”
Moses started her journey to home ownership in Dec. 2021 when Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity approved her application, and she began the volunteer component of the process a few months later. Moses helped break ground at the site last November, and the wall blessing ceremony has moved her that much closer to a dream come true.
“I could see it coming together, bit by bit,” said Moses. “It seemed like this was so far off, but everything happened so fast. I’m shocked we’re already here.”
Holmes took part in the role reversal by attending her new neighbor’s milestone day. The two cousins picked out the adjoining properties on Oakcrest Drive and are bringing a close family bond to the neighborhood.
“We grew up together and I’m so happy for her,” Holmes said. “We are a close knit family.”
The two homes are expected to be finished around the same time later this year.
“This means everything and really puts into perspective all the work we’re doing to bring the community together,” said Rachel Tomfohr, a community and faith relations manager for Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity. “We’re here to embrace that moment with the family. It’s amazing that we have this opportunity to build these two homes right next to each other.
“It’s just a unique experience.”
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has built more than 75 homes since its inception in 1993.