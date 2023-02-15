Stacey Holmes stood on the porch of her new home under a sunny sky that seemed unlikely earlier in the day.
It was Feb. 3, and Habitat for Humanity of Brunswick County had scheduled a traditional wall blessing at Holmes’ new home only to have rain threaten the special day for the mother of three. Sunny skies, however, prevailed for the festive occasion.
“I’m very excited,” Holmes said. “There are a lot of nerves, and I’m still in shock. It’s a little bit of everything right now. This has been a very exciting experience.”
Much like the weather for Holmes’ wall blessing, the thought of having her home also seemed unlikely. She had procrastinated with her Habitat application, waiting months to throw her name in the hat for a possible new home.
“I had my doubts, because I didn’t think they would approve me,” said Holmes. “I was scared to turn it in.”
While it took Holmes months to turn in the application, Habitat for Humanity of Brunswick County didn’t take nearly as much time to make its decision.
“When I finally got up the gall to send my application, they called me a week later,” Holmes said, adding that she’s still in shock from the quick approval.
The wall blessing program gives family, friends and volunteers the opportunity to leave words of support and encouragement on the home’s foundation before the final phase of construction begins. Holmes broke ground at the site on Nov. 28 and hopes to be moved in to her house on Oakcrest Drive sometime this summer.
She said she feels her three children are more excited about moving in than she is.
“This will be a great place to raise my kids,” said Holmes. “They keep asking when we are going to move in.”
Holmes said she’s excited about celebrating Christmas and birthdays in the new house.
“I can’t stop thinking about it ... I can’t stop thinking about how I’m going to make the kid’s rooms look,” she stated.
Carlo Montagano, executive director of Brunswick County Habitat Humanity, said Holmes checked all of the boxes required to be a home recipient. Holmes has been putting in her sweat equity, said Montagano, and is moving into a welcoming community.
“There has been a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of volunteers on this worksite,” Montagano said. “We really like the Sea Pines community, and feel like it’s a thriving neighborhood that has welcomed us into their community with open arms.
“This is going to be a beautiful house for her and her family.”
Habitat for Humanity of Brunswick County is building another new home next door to Holmes’s, and Montagano said the nonprofit hopes to have both houses finished this summer.