This Christmas, an area family in desperate need of a home makeover received an early gift.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel (WHA), which serves Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties, completed a home renovation project for the Hayes family in Supply just a few days before Christmas and welcomed them home to see the finished product on Dec. 21.
Welcome Home Angel helps children ages four through 21 with chronic and physically debilitating illness or injury who live in the Wilmington region by providing a makeover of the child’s bedroom to create a healthy and cheerful environment for them to live in and recover.
Amanda and Travis Hayes’ 10-year-old son Landon suffers from a severe seizure disorder that, up to this point, doctors have been unable to identify.
“He’s always been nonverbal, (immobile), but the seizures started a few years ago,” Travis said of Landon’s condition. “(The seizures) were a rare occasion but, as he’s gotten older, it’s gotten worse.
“We wish we knew what was wrong with him. He has been through everything.”
“Typically, the more medically-complex kiddos get a major makeover,” said Wagner. “We screen our applicants to make sure we’re a right fit and if we can provide a service. We then assess what type of makeover they get.”
The organization was shuttered for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was ready to make up for lost time in this year. Over the past 15 years, WHA has assisted 70 children, including five in 2022.
The Hayes case was referred to the nonprofit during the pandemic, and became one of the first homes under consideration once it started helping families again at the end of 2021.
“This family has been waiting for about a year to get here,” said Craig Wagner, WHA executive director. “We had labor and material delays, but we’re finally able to make it happen.”
The highlight of the home makeover was a much-needed renovation of Landon’s bedroom. WHA has installed a state-of-the-art lift that is attached to the ceiling which will help the family more easily move Landon in and out of bed. The lift will provide an invaluable service and is something for which his mother, who suffered a back injury recently, is grateful.
“Landon is a big boy and he’s growing,” Amanda said. “He’s getting bigger and bigger, and the lift is going to be a huge help.”
“WHA has done so much for our family and that’s their goal: they’re trying to help the family and the child,” said Travis.
Landon’s new bedroom also includes easier access to his very own bathroom. A 28-inch frame has been replaced by a 36-inch sliding door, which gives the bathroom two entrances along with an easy to access shower stall.
“It means more than I can put in words … it really does,” said Travis. “The ability to have his own bathroom, and getting him in and out of the shower will change our lives right now. Not just his … but ours as well. My wife had health issues from picking him up, and to have someone come along and do this for us is unbelievable.”
WHA’s makeover also included a minor makeover of Landon’s seven-year-old sister Olivia Hayes’ bedroom, complete with a mermaid mural, new furniture and walk-in closet.
“Landon takes a lot of our time,” said Travis. “For (Olivia) to be included and get something like this done (for her), is amazing.”
The nonprofit ended the home renovation by turning a makeshift recreation room into a place where Landon will be able to do some of his physical therapy exercises. The family previously used the area for occasional birthday parties, but WHA assessors saw the space’s potential and got to work on its transformation.
“Our home was never really set up for any type of therapy,” said Amanda. “ This means so much to us. I couldn’t imagine having anything done like this without Welcome Home Angel.”
Anyone – healthcare providers, community organizations, case managers, friends and family – is able to nominate a child ages four through 21 for a WHA makeover. Visit welcomehomeangel.com/apply.