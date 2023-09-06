Brunswick County has extended hours of operation on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at all five Brunswick County Library branches as of Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Brunswick County libraries will now operate under the following schedule:
• Monday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (new)
• Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (new)
• Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (new)
• Sunday: closed.
This new schedule features extended evening hours up to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at all five library branches. All branches will also open for eight hours on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Previously, only four branch libraries (Barbee, Leland, Rourk and Southwest) were open for four hours on Saturdays. Now the Margaret and James Harper Jr. Library in Southport will be included.
The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners supported the extension of these hours of operation as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget process. The adopted FY24 budget includes an additional $492,133 in funding for the Brunswick County Library compared to the previous year to support advancements that modernize the library and improve service delivery and accessibility.
Keeping the library branches open longer is one of many opportunities the library is pursuing to help achieve these goals.
“Many of our patrons have expressed their desire for extended hours at the libraries, especially on Saturdays,” Library Director Patricia Dew said. “We are excited to give community members more time to visit their local li1brary branch and benefit from all the resources available at our locations.”
All five libraries will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The branches will also remain closed on Sundays. Branches are:
• Margaret and James Harper Jr. Library at 109 W. Moore St., Southport.
• Rourk Library at 5068 Main St., Shallotte.
• Leland Library at 487 Village Road, Leland.
• G.V. Barbee Sr. Library at 8200 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island.
• Southwest Brunswick Branch Library: 9400 Ocean Highway West, Carolina Shores, NC 28467
Learn more about your Brunswick County Library at brunswickcountync.gov/library.
