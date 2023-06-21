Kemp's ridley nesting on Caswell

This Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nested June 14 at Caswell Beach, signaling what could be a return of the rare and endangered species. (Photo contributed)

 

Caswell Beach welcomed a special guest last week when a Kemp’s ridley turtle nested on June 14, signaling what could be a return of the rare and endangered species.

Jamie Lloyd, co-coordinator with The Caswell Beach Turtle Watch responded to a nesting sighting at 1:42 p.m. last Wednesday and found the Kemp’s ridley already finishing up her “dance” of covering up the nest before heading back out to sea less than 30 minutes later.

