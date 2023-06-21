Caswell Beach welcomed a special guest last week when a Kemp’s ridley turtle nested on June 14, signaling what could be a return of the rare and endangered species.
Jamie Lloyd, co-coordinator with The Caswell Beach Turtle Watch responded to a nesting sighting at 1:42 p.m. last Wednesday and found the Kemp’s ridley already finishing up her “dance” of covering up the nest before heading back out to sea less than 30 minutes later.
This is only the second recorded Kemp’s ridley sighting on the beach, with the first occurring just two years ago. With turtles normally nesting every two or three years, there is a chance the Kemp’s ridley that was spotted in 2021 returned to nest again at Caswell.
“We’re very excited,” Lloyd said. “This could be the same turtle that came two years ago, but we don’t know that yet. Kemp’s ridleys nest during the day ... that’s kind of their protocol. It’s rare for them to be in North Carolina.”
Kemp’s ridleys typically nest in Costa Rica, Mexico and the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico, Lloyd said, but they have been migrating north in recent years. Decades of poaching threatened the species until a global initiative began protecting the turtles, whose eggs are considered a delicacy in some parts of the world. Some countries have even started putting armed guards on beaches to ward off potential poachers.
“They’re the smallest of all the sea turtles and are the most endangered,” said Lloyd. “Sometimes eggs are relocated to keep them safe. So far, there have only been two nests in North Carolina this year. Cape Hatteras also had one on the same day as we did.”
This year’s Kemp’s ridley nest had 104 eggs, one of which will be sent off to the University of Georgia as part of DNA mapping program that helps to track where turtles go during the year. The program also could possibly tell if the same Kemp’s ridley that was here two years ago returned.
“It maps where the turtles have been besides Caswell Beach,” Lloyd said. “We get a report at the end of the season of the nests they lay at other beaches.”
Lloyd said testing for the program is backlogged due to a lack of funding. The program typically focuses on loggerhead turtles but it considers other species, including Kemp’s ridleys.
“We don’t have the DNA results from two years ago yet,” said Lloyd. “We may be able to tell in a year, or two, if they get to those eggs. There have just been so many loggerheads, and their funding has been cut, that there is a backlog. In future years, hopefully, they’ll be able to get to those.”
More than a dozen loggerheads have been found to only nest at Caswell Beach, Lloyd said, with the number of eggs ranging from 50 to 180, typically depending on the time of year. Turtles normally lay more eggs at the beginning of the season than at the end.
“We find from our loggerhead numbers ... that they come back every two to three years,” Lloyd said. “This past season, we had 14 mamas that only nested on Caswell Beach. They didn’t go anywhere else.
“All of the other turtles we had, they nested in other places and Caswell Beach.”