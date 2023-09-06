Melissa Barrette knew the value of hard work even before Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity gave her the chance of a lifetime.
As a teacher’s assistant and single mother of four, Barrette was already mentally prepared to handle such a challenge: she just needed the opportunity to show it. Last June, Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity opened that door for Barrette, and on Aug. 28 the chapter of her life living with other people finally closed as she officially cut the ribbon on her new home in Boiling Spring Lakes.
“I’m still in awe,” said Barrette. “I remember when there was nothing on this lot, and now we’re walking into a new home. I’m still in shock of it all.”
‘It’s really been a dream’
Barrette initially applied to the habitat program two years ago, but was rejected because she simply had too much debt for consideration. But she stuck with it, and cleaned up her credit enough to be accepted on her second attempt.
“I was negative at first,” said Barrette. “I didn’t think I would get approved. My daughters were very positive and supportive, and it was good for them to see that I never gave up and I put my all into it.”
Once she was accepted, Barrette jumped feet first into the program, working more than 100 hours at the Restore in Leland and spending another 100 sweat equity hours at the site of her family’s future home. Barrette embraced the thought of helping to build her own house and seeing it come together over the course of a year.
“I loved being a part of it all,” Barrette said. “I want to say it hasn’t been easy, but it’s really been a dream. I’m excited to finally get into our house and be able to just enjoy time with my kids.”
‘Hard work pays off’
Barrette’s four daughters, Adrianna, 13, 10-year-old twins Layla and Lily, and Alexis, 9, were on-hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and are all looking forward to the move, especially with the holiday season on its way.
“I’m so excited,” said Adrianna Barrette. “We get to have our own space and we’ll be able to move around in the kitchen and the living room. We can lunch whenever we want. Even though I already knew it, I learned that she is a strong independent woman and she put in a lot of effort for this. I hope I can one day be like her.”
One of the first things Barrette and her daughters plan to do once they’re all moved in is have a pizza and game night. Melissa said she can’t help but look forward to Christmas, and putting up all the decorations.
“I learned that hard work pays off,” Melissa Barrette said. “I busted my butt to get here. It definitely was hard, but now I get to see the results from it all.”
Exciting for everyone
Carlos Montagano, executive director of Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity, said Melissa personified what it means to be a partner family and their commitment to home ownership and personal growth.
“Every partner family thinks about quitting at some point,” said Montagano. “It’s fantastic to see them persevere and be able to hand them the keys to a new home.
“It’s exciting for them and it’s exciting for us.”
Barrette’s ribbon-cutting ceremony also included some special housewarming gifts: Carolyn Vey and Carol Grosbier from Southport Trinity United Methodist Church presented the new homeowner with LED light bulbs; Beth Spoon from Brunswick Quilters gave Barrette a hand-crafted quilt; and Dee Antonio with the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Brunswick Town Chapter gifted the family an American Flag.