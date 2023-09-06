Melissa Barrette knew the value of hard work even before Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity gave her the chance of a lifetime.

As a teacher’s assistant and single mother of four, Barrette was already mentally prepared to handle such a challenge: she just needed the opportunity to show it. Last June, Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity opened that door for Barrette, and on Aug. 28 the chapter of her life living with other people finally closed as she officially cut the ribbon on her new home in Boiling Spring Lakes.

Tags

Recommended for you