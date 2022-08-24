Southport resident Pat Kirkman’s fascination with the city’s two cemeteries started not long after she moved to the area more than two decades ago.
Time spent as a member – and board member – of the Southport Historical Society over the years only grew her curiosity of the rich history surrounding both the Old Smithville Burying Ground and Northwood Cemetery. One thing she has seen is that the two city-owned cemeteries have experienced their share of highs and lows in terms of maintenance. The Southport Historical Society kept up both grounds for more than a decade; different administrations in city government have varied in their commitment levels to the sites.
Kirkman documents her passion in a blog titled “Stories Beneath the Silent Stones,” where she shares the history of those who lie in Old Smithville Burying Ground. She shares that same enthusiasm as she stands before the Board of Aldermen each month as she calls for further funding from the city for the cemeteries.
“When you’ve got a cemetery that is full of old dead leaves and broken tombstones and limbs falling out of the trees, how much pride of place does that really show?” she asks. “Should we not try to honor that and do the best we can with what has been given to the city to take care of?”
Kirkman wants to see the city establish funding for the cemeteries that will remain in perpetuity and independent of who is in office.
“It’s about pride of place,” said Kirkman. “Why does that make any difference to us what the cemeteries look like? Who do you think comes to Southport? Tourists, and they love the old cemeteries. It’s important to us for the value of tourism. This is beautiful Southport.”
"However, there’s a problem"
Over the past few months, Kirkman has spoken at nearly every aldermen meeting regarding the city’s two cemeteries: more needs to be done.
After thanking the city for getting the grounds crew to clean the Burying Ground that week, Kirkman pointed out at the Aug. 11 meeting that the positions the city has advertised for the past four months for four part-time grounds maintenance positions had not been filled.
“Evidently, no one is interested in the $14 an hour jobs,” she said. “You, aldermen, approved last month in the current budget to allocate $59,230 for these four seasonal positions,” adding that the season, defined as April through September, is almost over.
“…neither has the city been able to attract a single bid from a landscaping company to maintain the cemeteries for the season… as a result we will continue to depend on the regular (city) crew,” Kirkman told the aldermen and attendees.
Kirkman next stated that she wanted to put down the myth that the historical society is in charge of taking care of the old cemetery.
Some have been under that impression,” said Kirkman. “As Manager Hargrove and Mayor Hatem have assured me– quote, the city is in complete control of the cemeteries, end quote.”
Kirkman explained the Southport Historical Society took on tombstone repairs and grounds rescue for over 10 years with voluntary labor and with thousands of dollars of society donations.
“The city did not participate in that endeavor, other than to say ‘Bless you,’ she stated.
Kirkman also said on Aug. 19, 2021, Mayor Hatem called for a Cemetery Advisory Board and she read the minutes from the 2021 meeting verbatim, that included goals and objectives for upkeep of the two cemeteries and John Smith Cemetery. Goals included in the minutes were routine grounds upkeep, trees trimmed routinely, signage repair, road and walkways repairs and maintenance, and time limits on seasonal flowers and displays.
“For example, at Christmas, removed by January 20. They’re still there,” she said of last year’s Christmas flowers at graves. “I made a stop on my way here.”
The minutes also contained: words about a city cemetery superintendent; guidelines for funerals, holidays (to be sure the cemetery is prepared); to encourage all who have family buried there to be part of grounds upkeep; to collaborate with the Forestry and Beautification committees, Lions Club, Rotary Club, Kiwanis and other organizations; hold quarterly advisory board meetings; have scheduled grounds workdays four times a year; and collaboration with the NC Museum of History and the NC Maritime Museum of Southport.
Kirkman said the minutes were “indeed, very encouraging to read. However, there’s a problem,” she added. “That was the only meeting ever held with these participants and they have never heard anything about the Cemetery Advisory Board since then, a year ago.”
Kirkman asked the six aldermen to enforce and enact ordinances that Southport residents can count on to care for the cemeteries.
Maintenance not easy to get
After Kirkman spoke, Hatem said, “What you wrote was well written. Who wrote that?
I’m wondering who wrote that plan that you read,” he said, before stating it was he who wrote the plan, for the cemeteries.
Southport is 230 years old… we have time to get the cemeteries in good shape… look how good they look now,” Hatem stated.
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem often responds to Kirkman’s claims by highlighting the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain the cemeteries. In the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, the city included a $5,000 line item for cemetery maintenance as well as the $59,000 to hire four part-time seasonal workers to help with basic landscaping.
“I doubt there has been another mayor that has written as extensively about how they were going to take care of the cemeteries as that document is,” Hatem said. “That was a very inclusive and pretty long document, and there is no way to institute that within a year, particularly with the other things the city is facing. The cemeteries are part of our historical preservation. It’s sacred ground. We’ve already said we’re going to take care of it, so let us do our job.”
Southport’s efforts to spend the money allocated for the cemeteries has been more difficult than anticipated. The city hasn’t received any interest in the part-time positions and Hatem said when an open house for landscaping companies was held a few months ago, no one showed up. The mayor wants to take a different approach when it comes to the hiring process in hopes of sparking more interest.
“If you look at the amount of work done at the cemeteries since I’ve become mayor and the money that has been put into resource… it’s a process,” Hatem stated. “We still have family descendants in Southport who will be part of this process. It’s going to move forward. If you look at previous administrations, they’ve all had trouble keeping up the cemeteries for different reasons. I’m very pleased with where we are compared to where we were. Money from the city to clean up the cemeteries is not going to go away. ”
Kirkman is appreciative of recent efforts by city crews who have been seen cleaning up the cemeteries in recent weeks, but is not ready to give anyone a pat on the back yet.
“There is more to the situation than budgetary appeasements,” Kirkman said. “It’s what the city plans to do with whatever monies they said is designated in a line item account for preservation efforts. Not just the mowing, raking and tree trimming that is included in the building and grounds section of the 2023 budget.”