Brunswick County is making what it believes to be an investment in its economic future.
Last week the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a local economic development incentive grant for a project it believes will stimulate the local economy and bring new jobs to the county.
Industrial Reliability and Repair, Inc. (IRR), an industrial construction company, is looking to establish a manufacturing facility at Leland Industrial Park. IRR is interested in the building at 2307 Mercantile Drive NE.
Under the grant approved Aug. 7, the county would pick up 50% of the improvements to the building up to $250,000, payable to the building owner, TK KIDS 1, LLC. In return for that incentive, IRR must create 160 new full-time jobs in Brunswick County within five years with an average annual wage of at least $46,464. The county will fund the incentive through its general fund.
Grow footprint
IRR, which has locations in Ohio, Tennessee and North Carolina, purchased the assets of Mechanical Specialties, Inc. which had operated a machine shop on the site, according to Brunswick Business Improvement District executive director Bill Early. He said the 6,800-square-foot building has been vacant since Dec. 1, 2020.
“It’s critical that IRR find a property that is equipped with adequate space and electrical power to operate several large pieces of machinery,” Early said. “Their business locations in Ohio and Tennessee have the available employees, power and space; however, they’re looking to grow their footprint in the Wilmington greater region and North Carolina.”
“While the existing building provides the physical space and the electric capacity needed, it does require a number of upgrades for physical space to allow them to expand their operations,” Early said.
IRR’s intention, according to Early, is to “hire between 15 and 30 employees within the first 60 days to support their increased operational demands, all with the expectation of hiring approximately 50 within 12 months. Within the first five years, they are projecting their employment to be 160 net new employees.”
The projected annual wages for these employees would be $71,676, which exceeds the average Brunswick County average wage of $46,464, according to Early.
Success for citizens
“Obviously, it’s a company that has a track record for success,” said Brunswick Chairman Randy Thompson. “We’re glad about that. I think if we give them enough room to expand their operation which they are looking to do, and Brunswick County is a perfect place for that, I think that they’ll do extremely well here and I think that the incentive package will work for them, and it will be a success for the citizens of Brunswick County, giving them an opportunity.”
“We’re always trying to find ways to get more opportunities for people to work here … It’s just tough,” Commissioner Marty Cooke said. “I mean, it really is tough, so we try and do everything we can to try to attract business and bring them here.”
The vote at the Aug. 7 meeting at the David R. Sandifer County Administration Building in Bolivia was 4-0. Commissioner Pat Sykes was absent. No requests were made to speak at the public hearing on the matter before the vote.
“It’s an incentive trying to enhance the ability for the residents of Brunswick County and the companies concerned to come in to Brunswick County,” said Thompson. “We’ve got a lot of potential areas and sites here in Brunswick County … and I think we’ll be pretty successful in the future.”
In other matters:
• The board voted 4-0 to approve a bond order authorizing the issuance of the county’s Enterprise Systems Revenue Bonds and requesting their approval from the Local Government Commission. On June 5, the board had requested the commission’s approval of the bond series to finance up to $45 million for costs associated with improvements to the Mulberry Branch Water Reclamation Facility’s expansion project and a biosolids processing facility in the West Brunswick Regional Wastewater System.
• By a 4-0 vote, the board approved additional staff, materials and equipment to facilitate the installation of taps and leak repair. The additional construction crew (one supervisor and three utility mechanics), equipment and tools were requested due to the growing number of water and sewer service installations, unplanned maintenance and repair activities.
• The board appointed Hayley Burges as the District 1 representative to the parks and recreation advisory board and Steve Yahusz as an alternate to the zoning board of adjustment.