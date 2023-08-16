Leland Industrial Park

The building at 2307 Mercantile Drive NE in the Leland Industrial Park is where Industrial Reliability and Repair Inc. is looking to establish a manufacturing facility. (Photo by Bob Liepa)

 

Brunswick County is making what it believes to be an investment in its economic future.

Last week the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a local economic development incentive grant for a project it believes will stimulate the local economy and bring new jobs to the county.