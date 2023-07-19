The members of the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Brunswick Senior Resource Southport Center for the chamber’s 48th annual meeting. This meeting serves as an opportunity for the membership to gather, celebrate and recognize those who have served the organization and local business community.

John Moseley, museum manager at the N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport, was the keynote speaker. Moseley talked about the fascinating maritime history of the area and how the museum interprets that history through interactive displays and programs.

Recommended for you