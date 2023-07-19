The members of the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Brunswick Senior Resource Southport Center for the chamber’s 48th annual meeting. This meeting serves as an opportunity for the membership to gather, celebrate and recognize those who have served the organization and local business community.
John Moseley, museum manager at the N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport, was the keynote speaker. Moseley talked about the fascinating maritime history of the area and how the museum interprets that history through interactive displays and programs.
The meeting also serves as a platform for the leadership to pass from the current president of the chamber’s board of directors to the next. Jeffrey Stites (Southport Magazine) passed the presidential gavel to Teresa Carroll (Edward Jones). Prior to relinquishing the presidency, Stites made seven recognitions.
Stites said, “The chamber has been refocusing on events and programs that directly serve the needs of our members, and as our community grows, we’ve grown with it. The chamber now serves more than 500 members.”
The President’s Award is presented annually to an individual or group that has proved an outstanding service to the community or to the chamber. Stites awarded this year’s President’s Award to Ronnie and Jack Burnish.
“Ronnie and Jack refer to themselves as the “Warm Body Committee,” showing up anywhere warm bodies are needed, but they’re so much more than that. They are full of positivity and energy and have a wealth of knowledge between them that our members would be foolish to not take advantage of. You never walk away from a conversation with Ronnie or Jack not having learned something,” said Stites as he presented them the award.
Ann Hollingsworth (Booster Member) is the 2022-23 Ambassador of the Year for representing the chamber at the 109 chamber functions. Ambassadors are fellow chamber members who volunteer their time to update other chamber members about upcoming activities and gain feedback from the membership.
Stites also recognized fellow retiring directors Ilene Evans (Dosher Memorial Hospital), Randy Moffitt, (Moffitt Builders), Zach Clouser (Clouser Law) and Teresa Carroll (Edward Jones), noting that Carroll had agreed to serve an additional year as chairman of the board of directors. The chamber is governed by a 15-member board of directors, of which five directors are elected annually and serve a three-year term.
Teresa Carroll (Edward Jones), thanked Jeffrey Stites for his service and leadership as the presidency was handed over to her for the 2023-24 fiscal year. She then addressed the membership beginning with a quote from President Ronald Reagan, “By working together, pooling our resources, and building on our strengths, we can accomplish great things.”
Carroll stated this describes the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce and what the members do to make things happen.
She further indicated, “There is always uncertainty in the business community – you know your challenges – but to have an organization like this chamber ready to assist, provide opportunities or just lend an ear and sympathetic shoulder makes it worth supporting.”
Carroll encouraged the membership to increase their level of involvement, inviting them to serve on a committee, volunteer or sponsor an event.
She concluded by saying, “Let us know your challenges, because together we can accomplish great things.”
Carroll then introduce the 2023-24 board of directors. Those elected to fill those retiring positions were Gina DiSabato, Island Treasure Hunt; Jack Hamilton, Hamilton Realty Group at ExpRealty; Kate Mohr, Dosher Memorial Hospital; Justin Cutrell, First Citizens Bank; and Will Mitchell, Corning Federal Credit Union. Those continuing their terms on the board include: Lisa Benna, Benna Consulting, LLC; Cindy Capps, Rusty Hooks Dockside Grill; Jackie Del Prete, Dunes Mercantile Gifts and Guitars; Hugh Fosbury, iTrip Vacations of Oak Island and Captain Newton’s Inn; Heather King, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center; Bradley Narron, BEMC; Brooke Rudd-Gaglie, Margaret Rudd and Associates Inc., Realtors; Brina Neeley, Coastline Insurance Associates of NC; Felicia Sexton, Independent Associate of LegalShield/IDShield; and Pamela Sexton, Cattail Cottage.