Southport Lions Club boat winner

Southport Lions Club transfers the grand prize in this year’s N. C. Fourth of July Festival drawing, a 19-foot Carolina Skiff from Chatlee Marine, to winner Tom Pierce of Dawsonville, Georgia. Pictured are, from left, Southport Lions Club President Mike Blau; Tammie Hand, Manager of First Bank, Southport; Tom’s son Trevor Pierce; Tom’s son-in-law Hunter Dampier; winner Tom Pierce; Lion Bob Prunty; and Lions Club Treasurer Al Posey.

 

The Southport Lions Club has raffled off a boat every year since 1987, except in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

This major annual fundraiser that culminates on the Fourth of July supports the Southport Lions’ vision programs, including school vision screenings, screenings at New Hope Clinic, financial assistance for eye exams, glasses and cataract surgeries, and other services for the visually impaired.