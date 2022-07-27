Southport Lions Club transfers the grand prize in this year’s N. C. Fourth of July Festival drawing, a 19-foot Carolina Skiff from Chatlee Marine, to winner Tom Pierce of Dawsonville, Georgia. Pictured are, from left, Southport Lions Club President Mike Blau; Tammie Hand, Manager of First Bank, Southport; Tom’s son Trevor Pierce; Tom’s son-in-law Hunter Dampier; winner Tom Pierce; Lion Bob Prunty; and Lions Club Treasurer Al Posey.
The Southport Lions Club has raffled off a boat every year since 1987, except in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
This major annual fundraiser that culminates on the Fourth of July supports the Southport Lions’ vision programs, including school vision screenings, screenings at New Hope Clinic, financial assistance for eye exams, glasses and cataract surgeries, and other services for the visually impaired.
The boat raffle also supports youth programs, such as providing food to hungry children and scholarships to graduating high school students, as well as other community initiatives in Southport and Brunswick County helping those in need.
Starting every April, Southport Lions begin selling thousands of raffle tickets to local residents and visitors, all dreaming of a chance to win a boat. For the past two years, the raffle has included a second prize: a year’s membership to the Freedom Boat Club of the Grand Strand and Southport; this year’s very excited membership winner was Cynthia Parnell of Parkton, North Carolina.
This year’s boat winner, Tom Pierce of Dawsonville, Georgia, had never won anything in his life. He bought his raffle tickets on a 30th anniversary trip to Southport with his wife and family, and remarked on how much he loved Southport.
There have been quite a few of the Lions Club boat raffle winners who have opted to sell their prize boat and take the cash, so this year the Lions were thrilled when they heard about Tom’s plans for the boat.
Tom is a pastor, sharing his duties with his brother, and he also runs an insurance company as well as a roofing company where he hires troubled and disadvantaged individuals, offering them training, gainful employment and pathways to better life outcomes.
He plans to use his new 2022 19-foot Chatlee Marine Carolina Skiff as part of his ministry, advancing his faith message and sharing his good fortune by using the boat as a platform to continue his one-on-one mentoring. He says his close-knit family will also be able to enjoy quality time out on the water.
When Tom drove to Southport to pick up his new boat on July 11, he brought along his son, Trevor Pierce, and son-in-law, Hunter Dampier. Southport Lions Club President Mike Blau and Lions Bob Prunty and Al Posey had the opportunity to meet Tom and experience his excitement, gratitude and vision for the boat.
With the transfer of the deed to Tom Pierce, and some celebratory photos, the Lions watched as this remarkable family began their joyful journey back to Georgia.
After their hard work planning and conducting the 2022 boat raffle, the Southport Lions can rest assured in the knowledge that they could not have found a more gracious and generous-minded winner.
Tom joked that he would have been happy with a kayak, but it’s clear that the Carolina Skiff will be a much better match for his plans: his positivity and generosity will touch many other people, confirming that good things really do happen to good people.
St. James resident Barbara Lemos is the Secretary of the Southport Lions Club and also serves as its information officer. Follow the Southport Lions on Twitter – @SPTNCLionsClub.