If this 3,000-pound iron cannon could talk, what a story it would tell.
As it is, the old cannon undergoing restoration at Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site in Winnabow is slowly revealing more and more about its mysterious past that goes back centuries.
Jim McKee, Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson’s site manager, said the gun is “begrudgingly giving up secrets.”
What has recently been learned is that the cannon, recovered in the Cape Fear River in 2016 during a dredging operation contracted by the United States Army Corps of Engineers, is older than originally thought: evidence points to the cannon, believed to be of English origin, coming off the Spanish flagship Fortuna which blew up in the Cape Fear River in September of 1748.
At first it was believed the cannon was built between 1680 and 1720, but it is now considered to be older than that. Upon cleaning out its muzzle and taking measurements at the end of June, it was ascertained that the cannon, made to fire eight-pound balls, was made between 1660 and 1705.
A piece of the muzzle was blown off and the cannon bears scars from being struck by at least four propellers, said McKee. All things considered, though, the cannon is in good shape.
Intriguing story
What is known about the privateer Fortuna is fascinating.
Fortuna’s demise came during what was known in America at the time as “King George’s War” (Europeans called it the “War of Austrian Succession”).
“On this side of the Atlantic it was pretty much a privateering war, so everybody had privateers out raiding each other,” McKee explained.
News that peace had been made about a month earlier hadn’t arrived by the time Spanish troops attacked Brunswick Town in September of 1748, said McKee. “Their goal, we believe, was to capture the slaves that were building Fort Johnston at the time,” he said. McKee said the Spaniards landed about 80 troops, catching the townspeople by surprise on a Sunday.
“They come up through the woods in concert with the ships, and then when the ships show up in front of the town, everyone is like wondering why there are ships in the river on Sunday, and while they’re paying attention to that, the Spaniards burst out of the trees and flush everybody north to Orton (Plantation) with whatever they had on them,” he said. “So, they literally take the town - without firing a shot.”
After about a day and a half later, colonial militia counter-attacked. The Fortuna, there in the river, started bombarding the militia, “and according to all reports, she just blew up,” McKee stated.
The townspeople likely stripped the ship and the cannon was probably pushed overboard, said McKee.
“Just about everything about (the cannon) says English,” he said.
If so, the question is: How did an English cannon end up on a Spanish ship?
McKee speculates that the cannon may have been in a gun depot in heavily fortified Havana, Cuba, before being placed on the Fortuna.
The damaged muzzle is intriguing. McKee suspects an attempt to improperly shoot a six-pound ball may have caused the muzzle to burst, possibly killing anyone who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“At the very least, it scared the (heck) out of them,” he said.
It’s also possible the explosion was the result of a casting flaw, McKee suspects.
Labor of love
McKee remembers the minute he first laid eyes on the cannon, which is 7 1/2 feet long with an 80-inch bore. For the record, it was 1:48 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2016, at a wharf at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point in Southport. It looked more like a log than a cannon at the time.
At 3:11 p.m. that day, the cannon was on a trailer, headed to its current home at Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson Historic Site for restoration. It has been a labor of love for McKee ever since.
The cannon was placed in a tank with well water of low-voltage electrolysis for six years in order to remove as much salt as possible to minimize rusting. It was removed from the tank on June 15.
McKee said he has just about completed a tannic acid bath treatment as an anti-rusting measure. The next step will be to wax it to provide a protective coating. Then, he said, the cannon will be in the best shape it has been “probably since it came out of the foundry.”
The restoration could soon be complete. Eventually, the cannon will be placed on a naval truck carriage and put on display in the lobby of the site’s visitor’s center.
McKee hopes to take metal samples from the cannon and send them to a laboratory to be analyzed.
“If we do that, if nothing else it will definitely tell us the country of origin,” he said. He would also like to see an X-ray, or spectrograph run over the cannon to see if any markings can be detected.
An historian is like a detective, picking through clues of the past.
“The aggravating thing about this is, especially the archaeology, because every object you find that answers a question, it raises a hundred more,” said McKee.
“What ship did it come off of? Why was it where it was?” are the most pressing questions McKee would like definitive answers to.
“We may be able to find that out sooner rather than later,” he said.
And, are remains of the Fortuna still somewhere in the Cape Fear River?
“The search for the Fortuna has been a mystery,” McKee said. “It’s one of the oldest mysteries in the Cape Fear, because nobody knows exactly what happened to it. According to the accounts, it blew up. Did it blow up and sink? Did it blow up and drift? And, if it ran aground and was stripped, we know the townspeople didn’t strip it all at once. They were stripping it for years.”
Its days of firing cannon balls are long gone, but the cannon is still a source of education - and interest.
“What’s going to be sad about this is when it’s finished,” McKee said. “It’s been a journey. It’s been a journey just knowing that I’ve helped save something that we normally wouldn’t know anything about.”