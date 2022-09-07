The 19-year-old musician with a style all her own was born into a musical family. Born in Woodstock, New York, and raised in Southport, the daughter of Albert Rogers and Christine Martinez spent her childhood taking piano lessons and fiddling with various other instruments as her parents played in bands of their own. The experiences helped build a musical foundation that flourished as the young artist started writing her own original songs.
Writing in the moment
“Music has just always been around me,” Rogers said. “I’m so glad for that. It’s a lot of fun. My parents were in two different bands and that was always a thing. My parents are very supportive and I’m very lucky for that.”
At age 14, Elena recorded her first song, “Summer Sun,” taking inspiration from music composers like Danny Elfman, who first grabbed her attention with his score for the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Fast forward five years and the South Brunswick High School alum has just completed her first full-length album titled “Opus One.” Loaded Goat Records released the album on Aug. 20 with Rogers writing, performing and creating all of the music.
“I work on a music production system and write all of my songs on there,” said Rogers. “I wrote a lot of my first songs on the ukulele.”
Rogers says she just writes in the moment about whatever comes along, and that she usually writes a song in a day.
“My creative process has never take me very long,” she said.
Excited about the opportunity
Rogers produced the original demo and sent it to Jamie Hoover, a music producer and longtime friend who now serves as her musical partner.
The collaboration led to Rogers getting noticed by Garry Velletri, the president of Gilda Music. Velletri heard something special in Rogers’ music and signed her to an exclusive worldwide publishing administration deal.
“Rarely does one come across a unique talent like Elena Rogers,” Velletri said. “Her innate sense of melody and sophisticated composition belie her age. Elena’s ability to write accessible, timeless pop songs seems effortless, and Opus One is a propitious start to a formidable career.”
Excited about the opportunity, Rogers said Velletri’s knowledge about the music industry has proved invaluable as she starts her walk of life.
“(Velletri) plays a huge roll in artists being seen,” said Rogers. “He’s teaching me more about how the business side of this works. … He really loved the music and decided that he wanted to take part in any success it may have.”
‘Learning what I love listening to’
Rogers credits her comfort playing in public to her time singing and performing at a young age with Brunswick Little Theater. She takes the stage wearing whatever feels right at the moment, and sometimes the combinations can appear a bit on the zany side.
“It’s cliché, I know, but it really is just me being me,” Rogers said of her choice of outfits. “It just kind of came about. As opposed to trying, I just sort of did it.
“I immediately loved stages and that environment. All of those theatrics played into learning what I love listening to.”
Once Rogers gets up to perform, the focus shifts from her attire to the music.
“It’s sort of a switch,” said Rogers. “Whatever is going on outside the stage doesn’t matter when you’re up there.”
‘I just kind of write until I’m done’
As her music career gets off the ground, Rogers is continuing her education. She currently is enrolled at Cape Fear Community College where she is majoring in music. Rogers would like to compose music scores for movies as the freedom from writing lyrics opens up possibilities, she said.
“I feel like when I don’t have to write the words down, I can just tell a story without having to explain anything,” Rogers said. “The 12th track on the album, 'Puppet Thoughts,' is an instrumental, and it’s my favorite because of that. I just kind of write until I’m done. That’s the kind of thing we’re aiming for.”
Rogers’ album can be purchased online at Bandcamp and will be available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.