Elena Rogers

Elena Rogers, a 19-year-old Southport musician, recently signed a publishing deal with Gilda Music.

 

Elena Rogers grew up with music in her veins. 

The 19-year-old musician with a style all her own was born into a musical family. Born in Woodstock, New York, and raised in Southport, the daughter of Albert Rogers and Christine Martinez spent her childhood taking piano lessons and fiddling with various other instruments as her parents played in bands of their own. The experiences helped build a musical foundation that flourished as the young artist started writing her own original songs.