Lizzie Angier

Lizzie Angier was working on a freeform piece she calls “Cock-a-doodle-doo.” She found the base for it at Habitat for Humanity, and went from there. 

 

A group of ladies at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church met last Friday to make crafts for the church’s fall festival, and I went over to talk and take some photos.

When I got there that morning, some ladies were seated and others stood around tables that were arranged in a square so they could face each other, for the conversation and crafting to flow smoothly.