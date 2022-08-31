A group of ladies at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church met last Friday to make crafts for the church’s fall festival, and I went over to talk and take some photos.
When I got there that morning, some ladies were seated and others stood around tables that were arranged in a square so they could face each other, for the conversation and crafting to flow smoothly.
The small group all had one thing on their minds, though their projects were as different as they could be; while one worked on arranging a cornucopia, another designed a fall wreath and another was making a pair of earrings. At one corner, vases were being made wrapped in material with French phrases, and as one woman was eyeing her just-completed Halloween wall hanging, another was selecting shells to place in a large crab sculpture.
They’re all working towards a common goal that culminates on Saturday, October 1: the Fall Festival, that will take place in the church’s newly-built parish hall across the street from the old parish hall where these ladies and others have been gathering to craft together on the last Friday of the month.
The women always find a way
The Fall Festival, which began in 2000, took place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church along with its bazaar for the first few years: St. Philip’s women would take everything they’d made out to Sacred Heart and set up their own space, but eventually the group decided to host a fall festival at St. Philip’s. It still moved around, though, going from the old parish hall to outdoors to across the street to over next to the Nash Street fire substation last year, and this year the new parish hall.
“It’s going to be so nice to have a home for it,” said Jane Mitchell.
The craft workshops began when the festival started in 2000 and have taken place since then: they’re every fourth Friday for whoever wants to come, they each bring supplies and make crafts, then break for lunch and, afterward, finish what they’re working on before heading out.
The crafters are members of the Episcopal Church Women, which technically is made up of every woman who is a member of St. Philip’s. And all are asked to contribute in some way: if they craft, to make crafts; if they bake, to contribute homemade goods for the bake sale; if they don’t craft or bake, to work as a cashier or sales person at the festival, serve hot dogs, or pass out shopping bags to attendees on their way in. There’s something for everyone to do.
The women gather each month for crafts, fellowship and food. The size of the group varies from half a dozen as it was last week, up to 18 or so when the group is going strong, down to three in March 2020 when St. Philip’s members Mitchell and Pat Bittenbender would go to Ida Parker’s home to craft during COVID-19. Parker, who used to live at Oak Island, would take daily walks on the beach and collected thousands and thousands of shells that the women have made crafts with - and will continue to for years, judging by the amount still in Tupperware containers at the parish hall.
Just know that no matter what is happening in the world– whether there’s a weather catastrophe, a pandemic, or anything else thrown their way– the Episcopal Women always find a way to get enough crafts ready for the annual fall festival.
So many crafty church members
Mitchell and I walked upstairs to see the bonus room where lots of crafting supplies are kept.
The room was full of crafting supplies, including Parker’s shells, just waiting to be glue-gunned to a wreath or basket, or something magnificent, ribbons, vases and ornamental fall items. Mitchell explained to me that it’s not uncommon for the ladies to hit up the craft stores and dollar stores after a season, or holiday. “Most will get the sale items,” she said, which is a great idea because there is room to store them and the women have the time to make them for the next year’s festival.
“The bestsellers are fall things,” Mitchell explained as we went down the hall to where finished items are, that included chimes, wreaths, mirrors, crocheted items, and lots of crafts that have been brought in that are still boxed up (many women are making their crafts at home and dropping them off when they’re completed).
“We won’t know everything we have until the day of set up,” said Mitchell.
She added how fortunate the church is that so many of its members are so crafty.
Cathie Courtnage, who chaired the festival in 2006, says people always come for the shells and the sea glass. This year she’s concentrating on her framed sea glass pictures (which are amazing), and her pumpkins decorated with shells.
We spoke about the festival taking place the same weekend as the U.S. King Mackerel Tournament, and Courtnage said it was great how many more people come to town that weekend. She and Mitchell agreed that they see some of the same tournament folks return to the festival each year.
Courtnage, who loves the crafts, will be taking a break from the craft area this year and helping out with the bake sale and raffle which also sounds like fun to me. Having covered the festival several years, I’ve witnessed the women volunteering that day– whether it be around the baked goods or the handmade crafts or at the table with the cash register– having a good time talking to attendees.
Enjoying each other’s company
If the ladies are in the crafts section at the festival, they may be asked how they got started in the world of crafting. On Friday I learned about Pat Elliott, who started making jewelry when her mother was in assisted living and she wanted to give her caretakers something personal for Christmas. Re-purposing jewelry, she was able to give them each a pair of Swarovski crystal Christmas tree earrings.
“That was the start,” she said. “Then it was off to the races!”
Elliot re-purposes jewelry donated by fellow parishioners for the festival each year.
“If you have a broken necklace, I’ll make earrings, she said. “If you have costume jewelry, jewelry you don’t wear anymore, bring it to me and I’ll re-purpose it.”
On Friday she was working with chips of blue lapis (someone had given her a bag of them) and a broken pearl necklace, combining them to make earrings. “Maybe I’ll put a shell,” she thought out loud.
“I never run out of jewelry to make,” Elliott said.
After retiring at Oak Island with her husband, Jonathan, Lizzie Angier started collecting shells.
It started with a mirror she made for her sister-in-law.
“I got a nice response,” said Angier, so she kept crafting and her working space that started in a side room grew to a spare bedroom and is now in the garage.
Angier likes to work with shells, make freeform pieces, and she also creates wreaths. She sells her work at the Oak Island weekly market, but she enjoys the camaraderie working alongside her fellow Episcopal Women.
If you go to the festival, you’re bound to see wreaths and arrangements in baskets, which are Harriet Wheeler’s cup of tea. She prefers more traditional crafts, but says she doesn’t make the same thing twice– which is why she ended up buying one of her own creations during last year’s festival.
“I made a shell wreath that I really liked, and I ended up buying it,” she said.
Wheeler, who’s been taking part in the festival for over two decades, enjoys coming to the monthly crafts day because “It gives you a chance to get to know the ladies better,” she said, and she enjoys the fellowship and being able to contribute to her church.
So does Deirdre Doyle, who retired from commercial banking six years ago. and finds crafts to be her creative outlet. She also paints watercolors (she’s auctioning a pet portrait in the festival raffle), but she finds crafts relaxing and enjoys working with her fellow Episcopal ladies.
When it was time to break for their potluck lunch, the women insisted I pick up a plate and eat with them. I had to get back to the office, though– I’d been out of town Wednesday and Thursday, and had plans to eat with my mom. They said for me to take a plate for us to share– so I did.
“I don’t know if they have a cookbook at the fall festival,” said my mom after eating macaroni salad, a fluffy cheese egg dish, and fruit salad that afternoon, “but if they did, I’d buy one if it had what we had for lunch in it!”
Ladies, a cookbook? It’s just an idea …