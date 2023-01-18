Bruce Gardner

Bruce Gardner of Boiling Spring Lakes doesn’t want to break the glass to read the message in a bottle he found while out walking his dog at Caswell Beach last week. For now, it remains a mystery.

 

 Photos by Terry Pope

When Bruce Gardner took his dog for a walk on Caswell Beach last week, he noticed something next to the beach access area that caught his eye.

A unique, three-sided bottle with a triangular base was lying in the sand, and inside was a note all curled up and handwritten on brown stationery.

