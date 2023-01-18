When Bruce Gardner took his dog for a walk on Caswell Beach last week, he noticed something next to the beach access area that caught his eye.
A unique, three-sided bottle with a triangular base was lying in the sand, and inside was a note all curled up and handwritten on brown stationery.
It was a message in a bottle. Intrigued by the find, he took it home.
“I have no idea how long it has been there,” said Gardner, who recently moved to Boiling Spring Lakes from Colorado. “It could have been a day, or it could have been a decade.”
The bottle was sealed with a wine cork and some type of adhesive was also spread around the narrow lip. The contents also included some pieces of glittery graffiti.
One thing Gardner is certain of – getting the note out without breaking the bottle is next to impossible. The only writing that can be read on the curled notepaper is the word “lovesick.”
Because of its excellent condition, Gardner hypothesizes that maybe the bottle never made it to the ocean or wasn’t in the water for very long. Or perhaps it was left in the area by someone local.
Gardner is torn about damaging the bottle, something that for now he is not willing to do. He is searching for the type of bottle online to see if it can be replaced, but so far hasn’t been able to find a replica.
The purpose of a note in a bottle is that it be discovered and read by someone, maybe in another country or somewhere across the sea. Gardner did pop the cork loose and tried to pull the note out with tweezers, but with no success.
If Gardner cannot free the note from the bottle, it may just remain a mystery, a story with no conclusion, a note that never gets read.
He is open to suggestions. The mystery has sparked discussion on his Facebook page.