The City of Southport honored a longtime employee last Thursday night in a bittersweet ceremony that the recipient, Teresa Parker, said she felt came a few years too early.
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem issued a proclamation for Parker at the July 14 Board of Aldermen meeting, recognizing the city’s payroll and human resources administrator for her 27 years of service. Hatem said Parker, who started for the city as an accounting clerk and cashier on March 3, 1997, helped provide stability to city employees, and Southport “benefitted greatly from Teresa’s constant presence.” Parker was promoted to payroll and human resources administrator in 2009.
“These many years have been marked by dedicated service to the best interests of Southport and to the city employees in accurate personnel reporting,” Hatem said. “We want to express our sincere appreciation to Teresa Parker for her dedication and hard work over the past 27 years.”
Parker thanked everyone in attendance, drawing light on her 27 years working for Southport. While she did not mention specifics, Parker said her time with the city came to an early end, and was not an exit she expected to make so soon.
“I’m so overwhelmed, but I’m grateful,” said Parker. “This has been the hardest thing for me to do. I had planned on serving 30 years, but the handwriting was on the wall. It was time for me to go.
“I have enjoyed this journey. To the employees with the City of Southport, I love ya’ll from the bottom of my heart.”
Parker stated that her career with the city ended with being locked out of her office and that after announcing her intentions to leave in May, the final days on the job turned increasingly sour.
“The last week of my employment was a ride,” Parker said. “I turned in my paperwork in May and it was something I had not planned to do. But God, the last two days of my employment, excuse my French, were hell. The last day I arrived at work I was locked out of the building. I couldn’t work. But I’m not even mad because God has got me.
“When I hear people say stepping out on faith, that’s what I have done.”
Parker said she now plans to focus on her business designing balloon arrangements and other customized goods.