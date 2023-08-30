Daniel Gedman, RN, a nurse in the Dosher Memorial Hospital Emergency Department, was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
Daniel was nominated for the award by the parent of a young patient who had a recent visit to Dosher’s Emergency Department. He was recognized as being able to connect and establish trust with the child quickly, explaining the treatments as he performed them, putting their mind at ease. Noted the patient’s parent, “We are forever thankful for the great experience we had and he (Dan) deserves to be recognized for his hard work.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, co-founder of The DAISY Foundation. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Dosher are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
“Dan exemplifies what it is to be a great nurse,” said Dosher Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Mohr. “Not only is he a highly skilled professional, but he understands how to establish rapport with patients of diverse backgrounds and ages, which is a significant component in patient experience. Our great nursing team at Dosher offers this highly worthy candidate our heartfelt congratulations on earning this recognition.”
Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley adds, “Dan is making a difference in the lives of our patients every day. We are grateful for the patient parent who took the time to acknowledge him, and we are proud to have nurses like Dan on our team who deliver compassionate quality care, to every patient, every day.”
For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org. In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 5,000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nurses Advancing Health Equity, Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students, Lifetime Achievement in Nursing and through the J. Patrick Barnes. Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, Medical Mission Grants and their new Health Equity Grant programs.