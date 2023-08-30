Dosher Nurse Daniel Gedman

Dosher Registered Nurse Daniel Gedman, front or third from left, is shown with staff from the Dosher Emergency Department. Gedman was recently honored with a DAISY Award. (Photo contributed)

 

Daniel Gedman, RN, a nurse in the Dosher Memorial Hospital Emergency Department, was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Daniel was nominated for the award by the parent of a young patient who had a recent visit to Dosher’s Emergency Department. He was recognized as being able to connect and establish trust with the child quickly, explaining the treatments as he performed them, putting their mind at ease. Noted the patient’s parent, “We are forever thankful for the great experience we had and he (Dan) deserves to be recognized for his hard work.”