Orton prescribed burns

Longleaf pine is very tolerant of fire, even at young ages. Unable to compete well with other vegetation, its seedlings will stay in the grass stage for years unless the ecosystem is controlled by fire or other forest management practices.

 

Orton will begin its annual prescribed burning between March 1 and May 1 on more than 6,000 acres to improve forest health and restore longleaf pine habitat, as part of a multi-partner, range-wide forest restoration effort.

Trained experts conduct the controlled burns at Orton, and are in close coordination with the North Carolina Forest Service, the North Carolina Department of Air Quality, the Brunswick and New Hanover County fire departments and 911 services.