The St. James USTA 55+ men’s 3.5 tennis team won the Southern Sectional championship Sept. 18 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Mike Holstein, Ted Wesson, Dan Hicks, captain Rod Payne, Mike Osborn, Gary Milner and Jerry Klawitter have qualified for the national championships to be held Oct. 14-16 in Orlando, Florida.
The team went 4-0 in pool play to earn the right to play for the championship. The team first defeated Arkansas 2-1 on Friday. Next, St. James beat Louisiana 2-1 and then Georgia (WC) 2-1 on Saturday. On Sunday morning, St. James prevailed over Tennessee 3-0 to go undefeated in pool play.
St. James then moved to the finals in which it played another Georgia team, which won its pool with a record of 3-1. This Georgia team defeated Georgia (WC) to win the Georgia state championship earlier in the year.
The finals match came down to two third-set tiebreakers following the loss of Court 3 played by Jerry Klawitter and Mike Holstein 1-6, 3–6.
On Court 1, the team of Gary Milner and Ted Wesson lost the first set 1-6 against a Georgia pair firing on all cylinders. Milner and Wesson regrouped and forced a second-set tiebreaker, which they won, setting up the third-set tiebreaker. They completed their stunning comeback with a 10-7 win, giving the team one court in the win column.
All eyes then turned to Court 2. The team of Dan Hicks and Mike Osborn won their first set 6-4 but lost the second set 6-7. Hicks and Osborn proceeded to gut out a thrilling third-set win 10-6, thereby clinching the Southern Sectional finals and a trip to Orlando, Florida, for the national championships to be held Oct. 14-16.
Because of injuries and planned vacations, the team traveled to Little Rock for the event with only six players. All six played five matches each during the three-day event. The other members of the team and their regular season records are Chris Mayer (9-1), Dave Portney (1-1), Dave Filios (4-1), Jim Parker (7-1) and Tee Tillman (3-0). The team went 14-0 during the regular season before winning the N.C. state championship in June.