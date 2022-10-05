St. James 55+ men's tennis team

Photo contributed

The St. James USTA 55+ men’s 3.5 tennis team won the Southern Sectional championship Sept. 18 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Mike Holstein, Ted Wesson, Dan Hicks, captain Rod Payne, Mike Osborn, Gary Milner and Jerry Klawitter have qualified for the national championships to be held Oct. 14-16 in Orlando, Florida.

 

The team went 4-0 in pool play to earn the right to play for the championship. The team first defeated Arkansas 2-1 on Friday. Next, St. James beat Louisiana 2-1 and then Georgia (WC) 2-1 on Saturday. On Sunday morning, St. James prevailed over Tennessee 3-0 to go undefeated in pool play.