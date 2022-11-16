Environmental enthusiasts of all ages rolled up their sleeves and waded through the mud at St. James on Nov. 3 for an oyster shoreline initiative that continues to grow.
The Royal Order of the St. James Oyster welcomed a combination of approximately 120 seasoned, aspiring and novice marine biologists to Waterway Park recently for a fall morning full of oyster shells and Spartina grass. What started as an idea nearly two decades ago now serves as a template for natural shoreline restoration through community engagement.
“We had no idea that the support would grow as much from the citizens and the community,” said Taylor Ryan, The Royal Order of the St. James Oyster President. “We want to keep this going well into the future.”
Ryan said the group is a leader in building living shorelines up and down the North Carolina coast.
Of the volunteers taking part in the latest shoreline restoration endeavor, more than three dozen were South Brunswick High School students and another 11 were either graduate or undergraduate students from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. The rest of the volunteers were made up of St. James residents and their family members.
“This is one of the most sustainable ways to protect a shoreline,” stated Troy Alphin, senior research associate at UNCW. “We’ve been doing this for 17 years and it really does mean something to this community.”
The shoreline’s longevity has led to invaluable research when compared to similar initiatives along the state’s coastline: researchers can now compare newer reefs to the one at St. James, leading to changes in various models based on data collected at the different sites. The shoreline’s creation and growth have spawned other advances in related fields, including the hatchery at UNCW that has developed eight different species of oysters based on data gathered at the local reefs.
“Students who came here in high school are now graduating from UNCW and helping out with the project,” said Alphin. “Our students are comparing this living shoreline to other ones, and it’s such a unique opportunity to be able to do something like that. Normally, for most projects, you may get to observe it for a couple of years, but you don’t have that long-term relationship like this. It’s rare.”
The new St. James Conservancy also spawned out of the shoreline initiative. Created this year to help promote fellowship, friendship, knowledge and interest in environmental and conservation practices, the conservancy works to support and grow the UNCW Research Sanctuary and to bring other clubs and organizations with similar objectives together.
In most instances, building a living oyster shoreline does require getting dirty. A caravan of volunteers stretched across a chilly sliver of the Intracoastal Waterway into the muddy marshes along the shore to dig holes for Spartina Alterniflora grass. Others focused on building a shoreline made up of oyster bags stacked a few feet high and spanning several hundred feet. A single oyster can clean up to 50 gallons of water a day and volunteers placed approximately 300 bags over the course of two hours.
“There is such an interest in the value of this program,” Ryan said. “People love oysters and they’re contributing to something that cleans up so much of our waterways. They’re not just preventing erosion, but building a habitat for marine life.”
High school junior Alyssa Jolly came ready to jump right in and help out wherever she was needed.
“We get extra credit, but I also really wanted to get out here,” said Jolly. “I think it’s a lot of fun. It will help the environment by helping with erosion and keeping the organisms together.”