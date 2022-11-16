Environmental enthusiasts of all ages rolled up their sleeves and waded through the mud at St. James on Nov. 3 for an oyster shoreline initiative that continues to grow. 

The Royal Order of the St. James Oyster welcomed a combination of approximately 120 seasoned, aspiring and novice marine biologists to Waterway Park recently for a fall morning full of oyster shells and Spartina grass. What started as an idea nearly two decades ago now serves as a template for natural shoreline restoration through community engagement.   