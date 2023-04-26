Rescued turtles are being named after gemstones this season by the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue Center. Azurite and Sapphire are green sea turtles that suffered most likely from cold stunning, a condition in which sea turtles become very weak and inactive. (Photos supplied)
Rescued turtles are being named after gemstones this season by the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue Center. Azurite and Sapphire are green sea turtles that suffered most likely from cold stunning, a condition in which sea turtles become very weak and inactive. (Photos supplied)
Rescued turtles are being named after gemstones this season by the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue Center. Azurite and Sapphire are green sea turtles that suffered most likely from cold stunning, a condition in which sea turtles become very weak and inactive. (Photos supplied)
Rescued turtles are being named after gemstones this season by the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue Center. Azurite and Sapphire are green sea turtles that suffered most likely from cold stunning, a condition in which sea turtles become very weak and inactive. (Photos supplied)
Rescued turtles are being named after gemstones this season by the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue Center. Azurite and Sapphire are green sea turtles that suffered most likely from cold stunning, a condition in which sea turtles become very weak and inactive. (Photos supplied)
Rescued turtles are being named after gemstones this season by the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue Center. Azurite and Sapphire are green sea turtles that suffered most likely from cold stunning, a condition in which sea turtles become very weak and inactive. (Photos supplied)
Days before the official May 1 start of the nesting season, sea turtle protectors have been active in recovering several injured reptiles along the Oak Island coast.
“We’ve had several calls since April 1,” said Suzan Bell, a coordinator for Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program. “We’re already busy.”
Three recently rescued turtles are currently recovering at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue Center in Surf City.
Two of them were lethargic when they washed ashore, and appeared to have debilitating turtle syndrome which is usually caused by cold-stunning, said Bell. The third turtle was accidentally hooked by a fisherman.
If someone hooks a turtle, Bell said it’s important not to haul it in by the line. Instead, use a net or persuade a companion to hold the turtle and guide it gently ashore.
If it’s necessary to cut the line, give at least two feet from the hook so that volunteers can tape the line to the back of the shell to keep the turtle from swallowing the hook. Call for wildlife experts and let them remove the hook, she stressed.
Bell said the program has received calls about regular land turtles laying eggs in yards and vacant lots. Not to worry, she said: it’s normal.
Similarly, some people have called about a diamondback terrapin somehow washing up on the beach. The diamondback is an endangered species, so volunteers moved it back to the salt marsh where it belonged.
For those who come across stranded or injured turtles, the number for the sea turtle hospital is 910-470-2800. The state stranding network number is 252-241-7367. If no one is available, call local authorities at 911, and they know how to reach rescue volunteers.