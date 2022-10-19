Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has celebrated many home dedications over the years, but none quite like the one last Friday in Boiling Spring Lakes.
On Oct. 14, Julie Linthicum became the newest recipient of a dream home compliments of Habitat for Humanity, completing a year-long journey comprised of hours of sweat equity and time on the construction site in addition to her regular 9-to-5 job.
“It goes by really fast,” Linthicum said. “It’s very exciting to see it all come together on such a beautiful day. It was definitely worth the wait.”
What made Linthicum’s accomplishment so special for Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity is that she is one of their own.
When Linthicum wasn’t working on her commitments to Habitat for Humanity, she was at her regular job – at the Habitat ReStore on Long Beach Road.
Unique insight
Executive Director Carlo Montagano said that getting the opportunity to work with a Habitat for Humanity employee offered unique insight into the process, by allowing the nonprofit to see how things work from the other side.
“Every single dedication is unique,” said Montagano. “This one is particularly unique in that it’s a Habitat employee. We learned that an employer has to be flexible in order for a partner family to take the time away from work in order to meet their sweat equity.
“We have a new appreciation for the employers of partner families.”
Hurricane Ian delayed the dedication by a couple weeks, but the number of people - volunteers, friends and fellow Habitat employees - who turned out last week to celebrate the occasion showed how much effort and support went into making her dream home a reality.
Time and effort
Linthicum also said that ReStore made every effort to work with her during the lengthy process.
“It was difficult,” explained Linthicum. “When you have to leave your regular job to put hours in over (at the house), it takes away from your money and your time, and what you have to do. Habitat was very generous in letting me do that, and it worked out well.”
And she’s also grateful for the generosity of those who volunteered to help her on this journey.
“It’s extremely overwhelming knowing so many people put in so much of their time and effort along the way to make this happen.”
Partnership, what it’s all about
Scott Raymer served as Linthicum’s mentor, but credited all the people involved along the way, including the recipient.
“The partnership that we’ve got here is what it’s all about,” said Raymer. “It’s such a long journey, but we made it. It’s great to see this come to a close.”
Raymer continued, “When you look at the commitment the family has to make, the time they have to put in, and the financial commitment, holding down a full-time job and Julie had to do it all by herself … It just blows your mind.”
The Brunswick County Association of Realtors wrapped up the dedication with a $6,000 donation to Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity.