Philip and Heather Kinlaw

Philip and Heather Kinlaw, who work with their family at Doodles convenience store, maintain a wall and case dedicated to honoring U.S. military veterans.

 

A local couple’s efforts to honor a family member has swelled into a display of veterans’ photographs and memorabilia in an unlikely location – the north wall of Doodles convenience store on Oak Island.

Philip and Heather Kinlaw, who run the store with their family, started the memorial wall to remember Joseph Chapman Lewis, Heather’s mother’s first husband and Brunswick County native. Lewis was a staff sergeant in the Army who fought and died in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

