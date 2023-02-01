A local couple’s efforts to honor a family member has swelled into a display of veterans’ photographs and memorabilia in an unlikely location – the north wall of Doodles convenience store on Oak Island.
Philip and Heather Kinlaw, who run the store with their family, started the memorial wall to remember Joseph Chapman Lewis, Heather’s mother’s first husband and Brunswick County native. Lewis was a staff sergeant in the Army who fought and died in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
The medals, pictures, letters and a certificate are the hub of a remarkable display that continues to expand as more customers learn about it.
“I just wanted to highlight our veterans,” said Philip, himself a former Navy submariner. “I hope we’re never going to be done with it.”
Heather says she enjoys watching customers pore over the display and often sharing their own military experiences.
On several occasions, the couple has observed a grandfather, father and son huddling over the pictures and artifacts. “People bring kids in to talk about who we are,” she said.
Philip said it’s gratifying to see a multi-generational connection. “This may be what breaks the silence of some veterans,” he explained. “It brings about a conversation.”
Philip has enhanced the display with carefully chosen pictures from different branches of the service during different conflicts. There are soldiers marching through the snow, images of the liberation of Paris, a Vietnam mortar crew taking fire, Navy fleets, a soldier saving young children and paratroopers in action, to name a few.
Artifacts include letters, books, medals, patches, edged weapons and an anchor chain link from the USS Lafayette.
One end of the display holds inventory for Golf Balls as Gifts, a non-profit effort to recycle quality used golf balls with the proceeds going to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Anyone interested in the display may stop by the store at 130 Country Club Drive or call 910-278-9991.