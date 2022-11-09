The North Carolina Land and Water Fund recently awarded two grants totaling more than $400,000 to Audubon North Carolina for habitat restoration projects in the Cape Fear River and at Audubon’s Pine Island Sanctuary on the Outer Banks. These projects will protect and improve important bird habitat, while also providing storm protection and water quality benefits for people.

On the Cape Fear River, a $135,000 grant will support Audubon’s efforts to protect and restore Battery Island which has suffered from years of erosion. The island serves as an oasis for nesting waterbirds, including a colony of White Ibis that numbers as much as 10,000 pairs. Because of its location near the mouth of the river, Battery Island also serves as natural infrastructure for nearby people and ecosystems, helping to slow storms and flood water.