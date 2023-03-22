On Saturday, March 11, members of the Brunswick County Association of Realtors (BCAR) teamed up with community volunteers to get their hands dirty during the BCAR Cares Task Force Volunteer Day at Coastal Carolina Outreach (CCO).
CCO is a new non-profit organization in Ash that seeks to improve the well-being and mental health of local children and teens through nature, art and education.
“Our members are committed to making the community where they live and work a better place and we were honored to partner with Coastal Carolina Outreach to support the important work they do,” said Cynthia Walsh, BCAR CEO.
Realtors and other volunteers put up siding on the facility, painted, built a new porch, planted a garden, built a bridge leading to CCO’s teen activity area, cut firewood, cleaned the yard and more.
This event was sponsored by Jim Porch with Floor Coverings International, a BCAR affiliate member.
Volunteers include: Amy Crooks, EXP Realty; Christian Kohler, Coldwell Banker Sloane; Dan Riley, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage; Danielle Kinstle, Welcome Home Realty; Dawn Cote, Margaret Rudd & Associates; Eric Wigren, Atlantic Coast Mortgage; Janet Foskett, Foskett Law; Jeffery Patterson, Intracoastal Realty; Katie McRainey, Brunswick County Association of Realtors; Kimberly Fleming, Welcome Home Realty; Melony Rice, Intracoastal Realty; Shandel Capps, Carolina Gulf Coast Properties; Yvonne Duckett, Ocean Ridge Plantation; and community members Anna Gibbons, Bob Beyer, Chad Phillips, Charlotte Casher, Hailey Kinstle, Hannah Hickman, Julie White, Karen Bedsau, Kevin Stetson, Mya Metzinger, Pam Metzinger, Sue O’Gain and Todd Casher.