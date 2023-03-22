BCAR and volunteers

Brunswick County Association of Realtors members and community volunteers got their hands dirty helping  at the Coastal Carolina Outreach center for children and teens.

 

On Saturday, March 11, members of the Brunswick County Association of Realtors (BCAR) teamed up with community volunteers to get their hands dirty during the BCAR Cares Task Force Volunteer Day at Coastal Carolina Outreach (CCO).

CCO is a new non-profit organization in Ash that seeks to improve the well-being and mental health of local children and teens through nature, art and education.

