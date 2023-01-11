More than two years after Hurricane Isaias destroyed Kevin Bell Skatepark in Oak Island, it is finally being rebuilt – this time to modern standards, with concrete ramps, bowls and rails.
Pillar Designs and Artisan Skateparks began work in December with placement of forms, and pouring and shaping of the concrete features started this month.
Town officials have said they hoped the park would be ready for use by March.
The park first opened in 2000, after the late Kevin Bell decided to do more than just run off youths who were skating in the parking lot of his business. Bell joined forces with several other local business owners and paid for a dedicated skateboard park. The mostly wood and metal ramps were standard at that time.
In 2015, the town re-dedicated the park in Bell’s honor. Bell, who served on Town Council for 12 years, suggested the name “Oak Island” when the towns of Yaupon Beach and Long Beach merged in 1999.
Hurricane Isaias destroyed the park and several other town amenities in August 2020. The following year, town council agreed to spend $300,000 to rebuild the park.
The town held two public meetings on design elements of the park. It does not now have a pump track, but that feature could be added in the future if demand exists. Designers said they have included features suitable for all skill levels of skateboarding.