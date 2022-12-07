Hydraulic suction dredge

This relatively small hydraulic suction dredge is pulling sand from the Lockwood Folly River crossing at the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. The sand is going on the farthest west end of Oak Island. Photo by Lee Hinnant.

Two significant dredging operations are happening in the Southport-Oak Island-Bald Head Island area. The smaller operation is pulling sand from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW) for the west end of Oak Island. A larger operation will soon begin clearing two sections of the Wilmington Harbor shipping channel. That project will add sand to Bald Head’s South Beach.

The Oak Island project is clearing the Lockwood Folly River crossing of the AICW and is expected to add sand to some of the worst-eroded portions of the beach, including areas where houses are currently protected at high tide by large sandbags.