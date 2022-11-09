Tree Peace OKI

Members of the Outdoors Club at Southport Christian School recently gathered with Oak Island town staff and Tree Peace OKI to plant live oaks at the Ocean Education Center and across the street at Town Hall. Tree Peace members said they hoped to continue working with the town to replace aging Bradford pears with stronger, native live oaks. (Photo by Lee Hinnant)

 

Students, town staff and volunteers gathered recently to enhance awareness about trees and grow more of Oak Island’s namesake live oak trees.

Tree Peace OKI, students from Southport Christian School and town staff planted live oaks in the East Oak Island Drive right of way at the town’s Ocean Education Center and across the street at Town Hall. The school’s Outdoor Club advisor, Landon Perkins, said the October 19 event was a way to teach young people about ecological systems, their heritage and importance of native plants.