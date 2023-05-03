Bonnie Mitchell of the N.C. Coastal Federation addresses a group April 27 at the 801 Ocean Events Center on living shorelines and ways to reduce water pollution. Exhibits at the presentation were about sea turtles, environmentally sensitive “Smart Yards,” and the importance of trees.
Educator Bonnie Mitchell spoke about reducing pollution, rebuilding and protecting wetlands, and encouraging oyster reefs - some of the initiatives pressed by the N.C. Coastal Federation, a nonprofit that works along the state’s shores.
Mitchell told a group on April 27 at the 801 Ocean Events Center about statewide and local efforts and outlined some of the federation’s long-term goals, including an initiative at Oak Island that is the first of its kind in the Tar Heel State.
Mitchell said stormwater runoff is the single biggest threat to the quality of estuarine waters that support nearly 90-percent of commercially harvested seafood species, and that the average person can take simple steps to reduce putting nutrients, pesticides and animal waste into surface water.
“You don’t have to go crazy,” Mitchell said. Changes like directing gutters to grassy areas or rain gardens go a long way.
There are multiple online resources, but for homeowners who want some visual, kick-the-tires ideas, visit the rain garden and other landscaping concepts at the N.C. Extension Service’s botanical gardens at the Brunswick County government complex in Bolivia. Agents are often available to answer questions, and there are informational handouts.
Mitchell praised Oak Island for committing to an oyster reef living shoreline at Veterans Park, and said she hoped an oyster shell recycling program would return to Oak Island when funding is available. Currently, residents can take old shells to the county convenience sites in Southport and Supply.
She talked about the different ways to build living shorelines, including some low-profile structures currently used at Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site. She said building oyster reefs instead of seawalls or bulkheads improves biological diversity and can be less expensive than repairing walls.
Mitchell hopes Oak Island will join Surf City, North Topsail Beach, Topsail Beach and Wrightsville Beach in banning polystyrene foam floating docks, and showed examples of how, after storms, these structures become shredded piles of plastic waste.
The federation is studying how two invasive species are affecting the coast: phragmites is a plant that’s been causing issues for years, including at Oak Island; and porcelain green crab is a tiny crab that can outcompete some oysters for food.