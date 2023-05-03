Educator Bonnie Mitchell spoke about reducing pollution, rebuilding and protecting wetlands, and encouraging oyster reefs - some of the initiatives pressed by the N.C. Coastal Federation, a nonprofit that works along the state’s shores.

Mitchell told a group on April 27 at the 801 Ocean Events Center about statewide and local efforts and outlined some of the federation’s long-term goals, including an initiative at Oak Island that is the first of its kind in the Tar Heel State.