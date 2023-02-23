Delanie Jackson, a 16-year-old junior at South Brunswick High School who was presented with the Kiwanis Award for Excellence in Community Service by the Kiwanis Club of Southport-Oak Island, is pictured above with her parents and brother.
Delanie Jackson, a 16-year-old junior at South Brunswick High School, was presented with the Kiwanis Award for Excellence in Community Service by the Kiwanis Club of Southport-Oak Island at a recent membership meeting.
Jackson was recognized for her selfless concern for children, which began at an early age when she helped her mother distribute backpacks of food provided by local nonprofit organization Matthew’s Ministry to needy elementary school children.
Through the years, her compassion for youth continued to grow, as demonstrated by her work with Brunswick Family Assistance to distribute household goods to those affected by Hurricane Florence, and the book drive she organized in 2020 to ensure children confined to their homes during the peak of the COVID pandemic had Christmas presents. She collected over 700 books in 2020, and continued the program in 2021 and 2022, collecting another 550 both years.
“Delanie’s service to the children in our communities fits the Kiwanis mission perfectly,” said Kiwanis Club President Kathleen Bradcovich, “What she has accomplished is a tremendous example of ‘kids helping kids.’ She models caring and compassion for her peers, and Kiwanis is honored to recognize Delanie for her many accomplishments at such an early age.”
Jackson was presented with a certificate of accomplishment and a check for $100. In attendance were her parents, Everett and Kaitlyn Jackson, her brother, Caleb Jackson, and Kristie Disbrow, Executive Director of Matthew’s Ministry. The books Delanie Jackson collects each year are distributed to children in the ministry’s backpacks.
The Kiwanis Club of Southport-Oak Island is dedicated to serving the children of Brunswick County through service, education, guidance, and leadership. The club supports numerous programs in the county’s elementary, middle and high schools designed to instill a life-long commitment to service among students of all ages and to develop the skills necessary to become community leaders. Visit SOIKiwanis.com to learn more.