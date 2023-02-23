Delanie Jackson, a 16-year-old junior at South Brunswick High School, was presented with the Kiwanis Award for Excellence in Community Service by the Kiwanis Club of Southport-Oak Island at a recent membership meeting.

Jackson was recognized for her selfless concern for children, which began at an early age when she helped her mother distribute backpacks of food provided by local nonprofit organization Matthew’s Ministry to needy elementary school children.

