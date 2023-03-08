Throughout January, the Brunswick County Association of Realtors (BCAR) collected donations of winter hats, gloves and socks in support of Brunswick County Streetreach, a local nonprofit that supports the homeless.

“Since we work in a profession that helps people find their next home, it’s especially important for us to help people who are unsheltered,” said Cynthia Walsh, BCAR CEO. “The generous contributions made by our members will make a difference in our community.”