Throughout January, the Brunswick County Association of Realtors (BCAR) collected donations of winter hats, gloves and socks in support of Brunswick County Streetreach, a local nonprofit that supports the homeless.
Throughout January, the Brunswick County Association of Realtors (BCAR) collected donations of winter hats, gloves and socks in support of Brunswick County Streetreach, a local nonprofit that supports the homeless.
Karen Throckmorton shows the items donated to Streetreach.
Fred Gainey holds some of the items collected for Streetreach.
Throughout January, the Brunswick County Association of Realtors (BCAR) collected donations of winter hats, gloves and socks in support of Brunswick County Streetreach, a local nonprofit that supports the homeless.
“Since we work in a profession that helps people find their next home, it’s especially important for us to help people who are unsheltered,” said Cynthia Walsh, BCAR CEO. “The generous contributions made by our members will make a difference in our community.”
BCAR members donated 63 pairs of gloves, 64 hats, 119 pairs of socks, and over $1,400 to Brunswick County Streetreach, a volunteer charitable organization that advocates, mobilizes and provides temporary shelter, meals and linkage to other resources for those who are unsheltered. The monetary donations will be used to purchase food cards for the organization. For more information, please visit http://www.bcstreetreach.org/.
Over 40 BCAR members supported this effort, including:
• Kim Anderson, Art Skipper Realty
• Joey Polino, ASAP Realty
• Patricia Howarth, Bald Head Island Limited
• Mark Burroughs, BB & Associates
• Hannah Coe, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
• Gale Bess Raynor, Bess Realty
• Ray Raynor, Bess Realty
• Ruby Mew, Century 21 Sunset Realty
• Tom O’Laughlin, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
• Susan Forrester, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage