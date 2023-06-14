St. James hosted its 2023 Severe Storm Seminar May 23 at the St. James Community Center.
A near capacity crowd greeted representatives from the Town of St. James Emergency Management, Brunswick County, St. James Fire Department and the National Weather Service for a public information outreach session focused on what to do when severe weather hits.
The seminar featured: St. James Mayor Jean Toner; Mary Nash, deputy director of St. James emergency management; Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Chism; David McIntire, Deputy Director of Brunswick County Emergency Services; St. James Fire Chief Scott Boyer; Bill Lendh, St. James Plantation POA President; Steve Pfaff, warning coordinator meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS); and WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick.
Storm surge accounts for nearly 50% of all water-related deaths from a hurricane, and residents were encouraged to formulate a flexible evacuation plan that includes where to go, what to take with them, and what to leave behind.
Before a storm arrives, windows should be covered with plywood, loose objects outside should be secured, dead or hanging limbs should be removed, a bathtub should be filled with water and coolers with ice, vehicles should have a full tank of gas, and generators should be checked to be certain they are ready for use.
If emergency officials are advising evacuation, people should heed the warning and take basic necessities, including medications, important documents, a first-aid kit, flashlights with batteries, a cell phone charger, portable radio, matches, and a whistle. Avoid storm surge on the roads at all costs and and stay alert by following trusted media sources such as the NWS, not just social media.
Along with speaker presentations, there were booths with representatives providing information and handouts and attendees could tour the county’s mass evacuation bus.