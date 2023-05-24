Hilary Daniel, Registered Nurse in Dosher Memorial Hospital’s Patient Care Unit, was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
Daniel was nominated for the award by a patient who had a recent stay at Dosher and was recognized for her patience, compassion, skill and professionalism.
“A nurse like Hilary, in just the right place and time, can make a horrific set of circumstances tolerable, and she did,” wrote the patient who submitted the nomination. The patient stated that while the medication she received was part of the cure, “Hilary was the slam dunk.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Bonnie Barnes, Doctor of Humane Letters and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, stated, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Dosher are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
Dosher Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Mohr, RN, DNP, stated, “Hilary exemplifies what it is to be a great nurse. Her skill and commitment to quality care combined with her ability to quickly and effortlessly establish rapport and trust with patients makes her an enormous asset to the Patient Care Unit. Our great nursing team at Dosher offers this highly worthy candidate our heartfelt congratulations on earning this recognition.”
Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley added, “Hilary is making a difference in the lives of our patients every day. We are grateful for the patient who took the time to acknowledge her and enable her designation as our most recent DAISY Award nominee.”
For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, go to http://DAISYfoundation.org. In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 5,000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nurses Advancing Health Equity, Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students, Lifetime Achievement in Nursing and through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, Medical Mission Grants and their new Health Equity Grant programs.