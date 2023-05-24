Hilary Daniel

DAISY Award recipient Hilary Daniel, RN, third from left, stands with her colleagues from the Dosher Patient Care Unit.

 

Hilary Daniel, Registered Nurse in Dosher Memorial Hospital’s Patient Care Unit, was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Daniel was nominated for the award by a patient who had a recent stay at Dosher and was recognized for her patience, compassion, skill and professionalism.